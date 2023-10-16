Nanami vs Choso dream matchup is tearing Jujutsu Kaisen fandom apart

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen is renowned for its action-packed combat, captivating characters, and intricate storyline. The potential conflict between Nanami Kento and Choso, two of the series' strongest characters, is one of the most hotly discussed subjects among fans.

The dispute has been contentious and polarising, with supporters using numerous data sources to support their claims. Some claim that Nanami would have the upper hand over Choso's raw speed and power because of his experience, intellect, and technique.

Others argue that Nanami wouldn't be able to take Choso's blood manipulation, particularly if he managed to hit him. This argument has undoubtedly split the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom into two.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for anime-only fans of the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Inside Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring Nanami and Choso's abilities and skills

Expand Tweet

Although there has never been a meeting or conflict between the two characters in the official plot, fans have been guessing about who would prevail if it were to occur.

Nanami is a Grade 1 sorcerer and was a junior to Gojo Satoru. He is a cool and collected fighter who employs his Ratio Technique to expose weak spots in his adversaries and do devastating damage with his knife's dull blade.

On the other side, Choso is a cursed womb, a cross between a human and a cursed spirit. Through the use of abilities like Piercing Blood, Blood Edge, and Supernova, he can control blood, both his own and that of others.

Expand Tweet

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have answered the question by @JujutsuTwts, saying that Nanami could take on Choso with his strength and tactics. The statement has been justified using Choso's lack of experience and physical strength as a point of difference. Fans have also pointed out that Nanami has not exposed his maximum potential in Jujutsu Kaisen, which could change the outcome of any situation.

Over the course of more than ten years as a jujutsu sorcerer, Nanami has encountered a variety of foes, including cursed spirits, special-grade curses, curse users, and death drawings. He has also received instruction from Gojo Satoru, the most powerful sorcerer in history, and has absorbed his methods and teachings. Nanami brings a lot of expertise and understanding to his battles.

Tweets in favor of Nanami (Image via X/@JujutsuTwts)

Tweets in favor of Choso (Image via X/@JujutsuTwts)

Others have been praising Choso's ability to manipulate blood. It enables him to manipulate and utilize his own blood as a weapon. He can mould his blood into piercing bullets or explosive spheres like Blood Edge and Supernova. Choso's method is extremely adaptable and effective, but it drains a lot of blood and strength.

Tweet praising Choso (Image via X/@JujutsuTwts)

Fans have been claiming Choso's blood manipulation seen so far in Jujutsu Kaisen is enough to swiftly take down Nanami. Choso is intelligent and self-aware while serving as a cursed object, allowing him to hone his cursed techniques for 150 years.

He has come up against several formidable foes, like Itadori Yuji, Fushiguro Megumi, and Inumaki Toge; however, he hasn't encountered many diverse adversaries or situations.

Expand Tweet

Tweet comparing Choso and Nanami's combat ability (Image via X/@JujutsuTwts)

There is no clear-cut answer to this query because each character in Jujutsu Kaisen possesses strengths and weaknesses, and the result of their conflict will rely on several variables, including their surroundings, circumstances, motivation, and luck.

While Choso lacks experience and strategy, Nanami is weaker in terms of ability. The only way to end this argument for good would be for the author to create such a scenario, but that doesn't seem likely to happen anytime soon.

Fans can continue to like the show and its characters while respecting one another's viewpoints until that point. Jujutsu Kaisen is not about who is stronger or weaker but about how each person uses their strength and the objectives of their battles.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.