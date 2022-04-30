Naruto: 5 anime characters who can beat EMS Madara in seconds, and 5 who don't stand a chance  

The final stages of Naruto saw many of the series’ legendary, oft-praised shinobi return from the grave for a combat cameo. As a result, fans were able to see Naruto legends such as the First and Second Hokage.

One of the biggest highlights was Madara Uchiha’s return into the fold. Even more exciting was fans getting to see Madara utilize one of Naruto’s supreme dojutsu, the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan.

On that note, here are five anime characters who can beat Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan Madara in seconds, and five who don’t stand a chance.

Giorno Giovanna, 4 other anime characters quickly beat Naruto’s EMS Madara

1) Goku

Goku seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the strongest characters in all of anime would, unsurprisingly, wipe the floor with an Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan Madara. As powerful as this legendary Naruto dojutsu is, it’s highly unlikely that it would be able to counter Ultra Instinct.

Furthermore, while the legendary Uchiha’s taijutsu skills are remarkable, they likely pale in comparison to the Earthbound Saiyan’s martial arts prowess. Combined with his various transformations and long-range attacks to keep Madara at bay, there’s little doubt that this battle ends in anything but Goku’s victory.

2) Saitama

Saitama seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse Studios)

The simplest explanation for why Saitama will win in seconds is that, as a parody character, Saitama will have the upper hand in nearly any and all hypothetical matchups. Despite Madara’s prowess and skills in combat, there’s nothing he can do to circumvent a law of nature that is beyond his control.

Even if this weren’t the case, Saitama’s legitimate strength, speed, and skill still outclass the legendary Naruto shinobi’s enough to solidify a win. Most likely, this win would come within seconds rather than minutes.

3) Giorno Giovanna

Giorno seen in the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind anime (Image via David Productions)

Similarly, Giorno Giovanna’s Golden Experience Requiem powers are simply too game-breaking to justify, giving the Naruto legend anything but a quick loss. Madara’s skill in combat is remarkable, but there’s little he can survive against an ability which circumvents the laws of nature and physics.

Once successfully entrapping Naruto’s most-loved villain in the Requiem trap, his defeat and fate is fully sealed.

4) Sinbad

Sinbad seen in the Magi anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Like Giorno Giovanna, Sinbad’s powers bestowed via his various Djinns are essentially reality-breaking by the end of the Magi series. His powers range from conjuring lightning and ice to manipulating the movement and even the thought speed of his enemies.

Against his known abilities, there’s little Naruto’s legendary Uchiha ninja can do against such power. Even more frightening is that Sinbad has three unknown Djinn powers, which almost certainly solidify Madara’s swift loss.

5) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Finally, One Piece’s central protagonist undoubtedly wipes the floor with Naruto’s Madara Uchiha, especially in light of his most recent powerup. Even before this most recent powerup, however, Luffy’s victory was already all but assured.

His Gear Fourth Snakeman form is so fast that it necessitates the use of Future Sight Observation Haki or a similar power to keep up. While the Sharingan is known for its ability to keep track of opponents movements, it’s highly doubtful the dojutsu could keep up with the speed of Snakeman.

Future Trunks, 4 other anime characters have no hope against Naruto’s Madara Uchiha

1) Krillin

Krillin seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite being Earth’s strongest warrior within the Dragon Ball series, Krillin stands almost no chance at beating Madara Uchiha. His lack of transformation and true progression of strength in recent years of the series simply give him none of the tools needed to match the legendary shinobi.

While a Dragon Ball character can never truly be counted out of a fight, this almost certainly ends in Madara’s victory.

2) Usopp

Usopp seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece’s Usopp might be able to keep Madara at bay with his various tricks and antics, but the Sharingan will eventually adjust and make this strategy irrelevant. Although his combat power and relevance has steadily increased throughout the series, there’s little the Straw Hat Sniper can do to secure victory here.

Madara Uchiha wins this battle almost certainly, and likely does so in a swift, brutal, and efficient manner.

3) Future Trunks

Future Trunks as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Although stronger than fellow Z Fighter Krillin, Future Trunks simply doesn’t have the transformational abilities needed to match Madara Uchiha. His peak is a unique variant of Super Saiyan 2 which, although impressive, doesn’t provide the required power to overcome Madara Uchiha and his legendary eyes.

Barring further training, which allows him to unlock the Super Saiyan Blue transformation at a minimum, there’s very little Trunks can do to survive an encounter with Madara.

4) Shikamaru Nara

Shikamara seen in the Naruto: Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fellow Naruto character Shikamaru Nara's chances are little better than the others on this list. Despite his clever tactics and strategic thinking, there are some enemies too powerful to overcome on brainpower alone. Unfortunately for him, Madara Uchiha is one such enemy.

While his combat skills are impressive, almost all of them require a complicated setup which the legendary Naruto Shinobi could easily detect. Between his battle experience and his exceptional dojutsu, Shikamaru has no chance of winning here.

5) Asta

Asta seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Finally, Black Clover’s Asta may have ran into one limit which he simply cannot surpass. In his current form, the Black Bull standout stands no chance of even scratching Madara Uchiha.

The Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan can easily keep up with the new-gen protagonist’s current strength, speed, and skills. Nearly every attack he has could be easily avoided or shut down, resulting in little hope for Asta’s victory here.

