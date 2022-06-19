Naruto: 5 Things the show did right (& 5 it did wrong)

Naruto is a huge name when it comes to the anime industry. Even though the original anime finished years ago, it still maintains its stronghold in the Shonen anime world while gaining more and more fans over time. There are hardly any anime fans who haven't heard about this anime.

Being a part of Shonen's Big Three anime, this anime sure packs a punch for the Shonen fans. However, there are certain areas where the series falls short. This anime, many things in the world, isn't flawless. There are aspects where it shines brightly, while in others it seems to lag behind.

Disclaimer: This article represents the author's personal views only.

Naruto: Character development and 4 other things the show did right

1) Tactical And Creative Fight Scenes

Kakashi Hatake and Obito Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto has one of the best choreographed fight scenes. This anime is set in a world of ninjas who have mastered different types of ninjutsu. This creates many variations and possibilities during a fight scene. The fight scenes are more strategic and tactical with innovative outcomes.

The series shows fans the use of different types of jutsu with a blend of well-choregraphed martial arts. The most memorable fight scenes from the series are Naruto vs Pain, Kakashi vs Obito, and Sasuke vs Naruto.

2) Well-Written Characters

Itachi Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto has a top-notch cast when it comes to well-written characters. Each character tells their own story. The series thoroughly explores the stories of some of the main characters, which provides fans with more than enough to stay invested in the series.

Many character arcs give the characters more than enough time to leave their mark on the series. Sasuke's Redemption Arc gives Sasuke enough time to develop as an individual character while overcoming his shortcomings.

3) Justified Antagonists

Madara Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto has a splendid cast when it comes to antagonists. Even the most powerful of the shinobi dreaded the name Madara Uchiha. Not only were the antagonists' arcs well written, but their actions were also well justified. No one is born a villain. Certain circumstances lead them to choose a darker path. That's true when it comes to Naruto's antagonists.

Though the path Madara Uchiha chose was unlit, it was not his goal. He wanted to create a world where no one would have to lose their loved ones. Therefore, he tried to use "Infinite Tsukuyomi". Pain wanted to create a peaceful world without wars.

4) Fans Grew Up With The Characters

Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the biggest reasons behind the show's popularity is the feeling of nostalgia. The show has an array of characters, most of which were introduced at the very beginning. Fans have seen have seen them grow, witnessing the ups and downs of their lives.

Over time, fans have cheered them on in their struggles and rejoiced in their happy moments. Not only has it made some of the characters relatable to them, but the characters have become a major part of their lives.

5) It Has Great Life Lessons

Jiraiya (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto is an inspiring Shonen series which teaches many valuable life lessons throughout the story. Viewers not only enjoy the show but also impart wisdom that may prove useful to them in real life. The show is a perfect vessel for both enlightenment and entertainment.

Naruto Uzumaki faced many hardships during his journey, but he did not stray from his path. He continued to walk in the path of light while never letting the darkness get a hold of him. He also went to great lengths to save his friend who happened to lose sight of his path. These are some valuable teachings that can greatly impact the audience.

Naruto: Half-baked female characters and four other things the show did wrong

1) Too Many Fillers

Sasuke Uchiha and Naruto Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the things that even Naruto fans find difficult to deal with is the ridiculous amount of filler episodes it has. Many fans find it difficult to get into this anime just for this sole reason.

Too many filler episodes often come as unnecessary deviations from the main story and overthrow the overall pace of the story. Though having filler episodes is not always a bad thing, what makes the difference is the amount of those episodes. The fewer filler episodes there are, the better the anime as a whole.

2) Female Cast With Lack of Character Development

Sakura Haruno (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Though the series has an excellent cast overall, it falls short when it comes to female characters. The female cast seem to have rough luck with decent character development in most of the Shonen series, and Naruto isn’t different in that concern.

Many of the female cast showed great prowess at the beginning of the series. A few of them were capable enough to stand on equal grounds with many male characters. However, most of them were overshadowed by the male cast as the story progressed. Tsunade was probably the only strong female character in the series. However, this flaw was settled to some extent in Naruto Shippuden.

3) Forced Redemption of Many Antagonists

Orochimaru (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Villain's redemption is an overused trope in the series. Almost every antagonist in the series redeemed their deeds. Though many villains deserve their redemption, some of the most undeserving evil villains were given a forced redemption.

While the redemption of many villains such as Itachi Uchiha and Sasuke Uchiha made sense and came naturally, there are instances where it seemed forced, like in the case of Orochimaru. He was evil to the core and conducted human experiments leading into the deaths of thousands.

4) Power Creep

Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This anime is known for its sophisticated fighting scenes. The characters had to use their wits while carefully utilizing their complex jujutsu styles throughout the battles. While the characters slowly grew stronger over the course of time, the development still felt feasible.

However, the final arc of the the series threw all of that out of the window. The escalation of power levels was huge during the final battle between Naruto and Sasuke. Moreover, the fight scenes shifted from being strategic and witful to being explosive and flashy.

5) Major Plotholes

Hashirama (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Plotholes are agreeable to the extent that they do not impair the overall story. However, this series has had some of the plotholes come out as negligent, which has left the fans hanging and to some extent disappointing.

Hashirama's death is one of the major plotholes in the entire series that still lingers with the fans. Hashirama was a ninja who was single-handedly able to defeat Madara, who possessed nine tails wrapped in a perfect Susanoo. Despite this, he managed to die behind the scenes. He did not die of old age or disease. The real reason behind his death remains unknown.

Nothing is perfect, and so is the series. Though many aspects of the anime seem to falter, the series overall is still enjoyable and one of the most loved anime series. It continues to rule the Shonen world while increasing its fanbase.

