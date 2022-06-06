Naruto: 5 ways Hinata and Sakura are alike (& 5 ways they are different) 

Naruto’s world has given us a lot of interesting and charming characters. But two of the most popular amongst them are Naruto and Sasuke’s wives respectively, Hinata and Sakura. Both loyal, strong, and smart Kunoichi.

But are they more similar than we expected? Or are they completely different from one another? This list will see five things that make Hinata and Sakura similar and five that make them different.

Disclaimer: This list will be based on the author’s opinion and in no order. It will contain spoilers from Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

In what ways are Naruto’s Hinata and Sakura alike?

1) Risking their lives for those they love

From the beginning of Naruto, Sakura proved to be far stronger than anyone gave her credit for. Even when she was not as strong as her other teammates, she proved to be a reliable Kunoichi, able to fight through her fears when the situation called for it. She later became crucial to the Fourth Shinobi War, putting her life on the line to save her village and friends.

Hinata was also a Kunoichi that most people dismissed because of her passive and polite nature. Her father even preferred to train her younger sister over her because of her lack of aggression. But Hinata was never one to allow the people she loved to get harmed if she could prevent it.

2) They have been deeply in love since the academy

Hinata’s infatuation with Naruto began when she was just a little girl. After some bullies tried to pick on her when they found her alone, Naruto jumped to the rescue. After that incident, Hinata started to notice her blonde classmate more, developing feelings of love later in life.

Similarly, Sakura’s crush on Sasuke began when they were just academy students. Her feelings for her teammate never went away, not even when he would insult her or treat her like she was inferior. After Sasuke left the village, Sakura tried to forget her feelings, but she could never love Sasuke until he came back to their home.

3) They are the best at their respective skills

Sakura is one of the best medic ninjas globally, having trained under Tsunade’s guidance. She even became the Head of the Medical Department in Konoha. No one else in the village has the skills she has acquired throughout the years, and every person in their home knows this.

Meanwhile, Hinata is the best user of the Gentle Fist fighting style in the series. Her father used to consider her useless in the form because of her fear of hurting her little sister. But after she decides to get stronger and starts training seriously, no other Hyuga besides Neji can face her.

4) They are both brilliant

While Hinata is not the number one student at the academy, she is in no way unintelligent. During the Chunin exams, Hinata was one of the only people to solve the written portion of the exam without the need to cheat. And she was the strategist for her team.

On the other hand, Sakura was the best student in the academy, with the highest grades out of all the genin. She may not have been the strongest or the most skilled in practice, but Sakura was always a hard worker who did her best to excel at what she was doing.

5) They were both powerful

Sakura is one of the strongest hand-to-hand fighters in Konoha. Her training with Tsunade enabled her to cause massive damage with a single punch. She can concentrate her chakra on a single point, allowing her to power up her attacks tenfold.

Hinata was also one of the best hand-to-hand fighters in the village. Her Twin Lions Fist is one of the strongest types of fighting the Hyuga offers. Hinata was able to fight using this style without any problems, and she proved to be one of the strongest in her generation.

What makes Sakura and Hinata different?

1) Confessing their feelings

Sakura never attempted to keep her feelings for Sasuke a secret. Everyone in the class knew how she felt, to the annoyance of Uchiha. She would try to get a date with him every chance, even when she knew Naruto was in love with her.

However, Hinata could never confess her true feelings towards Naruto until she was an adult. She would sometimes stalk him and try to initiate conversations with him, but her shy nature prevented Hinata from ever telling Naruto how she felt

2) Training with a Sanin

Unfortunately for Hinata, she could never train under one of the Legendary Sanin’s guidance. We mentioned in previous entries Sakura’s training with Tsunade, the only female Sanin and one of the best medic ninjas in the world.

Hinata was never given that chance since her character was not a central point in the story. So, while Hinata and Sakura both had great teachers and mentors in their lives, Sakura is the only one with a Legendary Ninja as her teacher.

3) Being part of Naruto’s team

One of Hinata’s biggest wishes and Sakura’s scariest nightmares during childhood. Hinata was beyond excited when she learned that Naruto was able to graduate with the rest of the class even after he failed the exam. She was expecting to be a part of his team but could not.

On the contrary, Sakura was not all that pleased when the worst student of their generation was inside the room they would be given their teams in. When Iruka announced she would be on Naruto’s team, she was sad.

4) Relevance in the story

Sakura was one of the main characters in Naruto. A part of the titular protagonist’s team, a student of the Legendary Ninja, and the love interest of her previously mentioned teammate for most of the series. Sakura was regularly under the spotlight.

Unfortunately for Hinata, she was relegated to a secondary character role. Her appearance was sporadic, and she could never obtain as much screen time as her pink-haired classmate. Hinata was important several times during the story, but never to the point; Sakura was.

5) Their temperaments

josh @joshuahyuga pls Someone on TikTok just said “Hinata acts like a robot”. I guess if a female character is kind, soft spoken, minds her business, and is very patient .. she “acts like robot”pls Someone on TikTok just said “Hinata acts like a robot”. I guess if a female character is kind, soft spoken, minds her business, and is very patient .. she “acts like robot” 💀💀💀💀pls https://t.co/PNgH2awpEZ

Hinata has always been known for her polite, shy, and kind nature. She is not someone who likes to get agitated and is usually shown to be soft-spoken, even when in fights. She was not passive during battles, but she was never seen angry or in a bad mood. At least not until Boruto.

Sakura is famous for her bad temper and radical mood changes, especially when it comes to Naruto. She even had a “second personality” inside her during the first part of the series. And even during Shippuden, her angry outbursts never stopped. Sakura will always be an expressive and temperamental person.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

