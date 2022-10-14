Naruto Fan's incredible effort towards a fanmade trailer featuring Madara Uchiha

Naruto closed the curtain on its original anime series years ago, but the impact Masashi Kishimoto has left on the anime community speaks for itself. The series is incredibly popular among cosplayers too, but a Youtuber named Jalex Rosa is quickly gaining fame and respect from Naruto fans worldwide.

Roughly two months ago, Jalex posted a video on his YouTube channel describing how he aims to create a live-action Naruto trailer using VFX. However, he had little to no budget. He also stepped up the game with a short deadline to create a sense of rush and urgency. So far, fans love his content, and he recently posted a continuation of his original video.

Jalex Rosa has completed 10% of his live-action Naruto Trailer

Jalex starts the trailer off with an unedited shot (image via youtube.com/c/JalexRosa)

Taking on a big project like making a VFX trailer is no joke, but Jalex Rosa is still up for the challenge. His recently uploaded video exhibits his efforts to make a fanmade Naruto trailer featuring Madara Uchiha. Jalex starts the video with a hilarious skit showcasing a conversation between "Rational Jalex," his therapist, and himself.

He tries to explain how difficult it is to make progress on an ambitious project like this. After weeks of planning and intense VFX work, he only finished two shots among a goal of 66. Furthermore, he has time until December 12 to complete the whole trailer, as he promised to finish it in 150 days.

Thanks to the equipment and props made for the first video, the stress of releasing in time eased up a bit. He began recording his scenes as Madara Uchiha in a prop costume made from paper. However, the scene needed other characters in the background.

KingChris as a shinobi in Jalex's trailer (image via youtube.com/c/JalexRosa)

That is when he enlisted the help of his friend, Chris, a famous anime cosplayer and fellow VFX artist. Chris recorded himself in his Shinobi attire and sent it to Jalex, which helped him duplicate more Shinobis in the shot. The collaboration was quite a surprise; fans hope to see more of them in the future.

Armoured with a moral boost after noticing his incredible progress, Jalex used everyday machines like treadmills to shoot scenes until he finally pieced it all together to make an intense and engaging continuation to the trailer. He took the high road by paying attention to small but critical aspects, like editing the eyes and even the makeup to capture the classic reanimated Madara look.

Jalex editing scenes from the trailer (image via youtube.com/c/JalexRosa)

Jalex has long hair, which resembles Madara's long locks, but to improve the overall quality of the trailer, he decided to render a model of 3D animated hair. Attention to detail has always been a top priority in all of Jalex Rosa's videos.

A vast majority of viewers have spoken about Jalex's talents in VFX. Many agreed that with proper budget and time, Jalex can achieve several VFX milestones.

Final Thoughts

Naruto fans all around the globe are waiting for the day when Jalex Rosa finally uploads his incredible trailer. The community still holds a grudge against Netflix because of poor VFX and casting while making a live-action anime. On the other hand, Jalex Rosa is proving that passion and creativity can often compensate for the lack of resources.

