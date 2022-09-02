Naruto fan turns into Madara for a school project, wins over the Internet

Naruto fans are known for their creativity and dedication when it comes to cosplay. While some try to maintain immense accuracy, others try their best with whatever they have. However, their efforts are still recognized and appreciated in the community.

Roughly 15 hours back, Reddit user u/Darkness_Rises58 posted a cosplay of Madara Uchiha on the r/Naruto subreddit. Fans have shown immense love and support for this young student's efforts as he mentioned that he tailored the custom fit for a school project.

Naruto fan cosplays as Madara for a school project, baffling the Reddit community

The Cosplay

Reddit users have pointed out how sturdy and accurate his costume looks for something made out of cardboard and other relatively cheaper props. His commitment to a costume made for a school project is surely admirable and his post is bound to inspire cosplayers across several fandoms.

Top view of the Madara cosplay (Image via u/Darkness_Rises58 and Studio Pierrot)

The attention to detail on this costume is quite apparent. The Uchiha logo on his torso is carefully drawn and accurate. The red strings used to fix the "armor" costume in place can also be observed.

He used several layers of cardboard to make the shoulder pads. Overall, his cosplay looks like a modern take on the traditional samurai-esque look of Madara's outfit. Although this cosplay doesn't have the best resemblance to Madara, his work can be regarded as a fine accomplishment.

Fan Reaction

Reddit users complimenting the cosplay (Image via Reddit)

It sure feels good when something you put effort and time into gets the attention it deserves. Many cosplayers and artists go unnoticed on Reddit and Twitter, but a wholesome side of the Naruto community is prevalent here.

Among some clever puns and jokes, most of the comments are filled with positivity and encouragement. Some fans even strayed off topic to praise the talented young cosplayer regarding his looks.

Redditors complimenting his appearance (Image via Reddit)

Gaining such compliments from strangers online can be regarded as a huge accomplishment since the Naruto fandom is considered to be one of the most toxic in the anime scene.

However, Reddit is a safe haven for creative minds as fan-arts and cosplays are encouraged and appreciated. Criticism, if given, often seems constructive and not backhanded.

Final Thoughts

Cosplays drop every other day, but this one particularly caught the eye of Redditors who encouraged the efforts put in by this person. Unfortunately, a lot of artists and cosplayers don't get the recognition they deserve, but it doesn't have to be like that.

It should customary for people to spread positivity and uplift artists who are proud to showcase their art on the internet. Naruto fans have once again proved that they're not as toxic as others think they are. This small act of kindness has surely made the cosplayer's day.

