Naruto fans anger Black Clover fandom by comparing Yami and Ichika to Itachi and Sasuke

It seems that yet another war has begun between the Black Clover and Naruto fandoms, this time inspired by the latest reveals surrounding Yami Ichika and Yami Sukehiro. While previous issues have kindled this conflict, the spoilers of the latest issue have set the fight between the two fandoms ablaze.

Fans of both series are now arguing over whether or not Yami Ichika and Yami Sukehiro’s story is a direct copy of Itachi Uchiha and Sasuke Uchiha. While there are plenty of similarities, Black Clover and Naruto fans are, unsurprisingly, of two different minds on the subject.

As a result, some interesting dialogs and accusations of fans from each fanbase have come to light. Follow along as this article briefly addresses why Naruto and Black Clover fans are fighting, as well as covers the predominant fan reactions from each side of the aisle.

Latest Naruto and Black Clover fandom fight sees each taking opportunities to discredit, tear down the other series

Fan reactions

XRO.Ground👑🙊 @Tempest__King I can tell I’m just gonna see a lot of hate and comparing to Naruto once this new Black Clover chapter drop #BCSpoilers I can tell I’m just gonna see a lot of hate and comparing to Naruto once this new Black Clover chapter drop #BCSpoilers https://t.co/c6n4SthAk4

The latest feud between Black Clover and Naruto fandoms initially began when spoilers for the former’s chapter 341 were released. These spoilers ended with a reveal from Ichika that Yami Sukehiro had massacred his entire clan beside her, before fleeing Hino Country and finding himself in the Clover Kingdom.

With a break week following chapter 341’s release, the discussion died down somewhat before the arrival of chapter 342 spoilers. These spoilers see Yami Ichika share her childhood experiences with Yami Sukehiro, as well as even showing readers a scene where a bloodied Yami Sukehiro is holding a katana while surrounded by bodies.

This image and motif from the spoilers has reignited discussions amongst fans from both the Naruto and the Black Clover series. Unsurprisingly, such a direct and common reference to Itachi Uchiha and Sasuke Uchiha’s story has riled up fans of both series who are ready to defend their favorites to the death.

JALEX (SLASH)⚡ @7SLASHLIGHTNING twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Black clover copying Naruto word for word?? Boruto the unique and better series could never be like that generic copy Mickey Mouse series Black clover copying Naruto word for word?? Boruto the unique and better series could never be like that generic copy Mickey Mouse series💀 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/lFsCK2sbKq

Treseph @Trevathian @ArbiterSkyward Black Clover is just reskined Naruto, but instead of chakra its magic @ArbiterSkyward Black Clover is just reskined Naruto, but instead of chakra its magic

dasien @ddasien how can you disrespect Itachi like that

#BCSpoilers Tabata is by far the worst Mangaka in shonen jump historyhow can you disrespect Itachi like that Tabata is by far the worst Mangaka in shonen jump history💀how can you disrespect Itachi like that #BCSpoilers https://t.co/EBPP9chT0Y

Naruto fans are primarily addressing Black Clover’s lack of originality. They assert that the latter series’ author and illustrator Yuki Tabata is merely copying and pasting the work which Naruto author and illustrator Masashi Kishimoto once pioneered. Some are even going as far as to say that the situation is an exact copy and paste of Kishimoto’s series, which many seemingly agree with.

Another major discussion from the Naruto fanbase is inspiration, and how Tabata has (in their eyes) taken the inspiration that Kishimoto and Naruto have given him much too far. Regardless of the validity and veracity of this statement, it is one which many fans clearly and inarguably agree upon.

Tomo😤 @LorTomo2 Black clover is the best new gen anime/manga and clears Naruto(mid) One Piece(mid) and Bleach(super mid) Black clover is the best new gen anime/manga and clears Naruto(mid) One Piece(mid) and Bleach(super mid) https://t.co/9NctZKv9yK

Kirin @StormKirin



Being inspired by hxh or naruto won't make black clover better manga, it's just an inspiration, move on. Oblivious @oblivibum I love how Tabata's said multiple times Togashi's his biggest inspiration, yet these Naruto fans insist that he's ripping off Kishimoto, who guess what? Copied Togashi I love how Tabata's said multiple times Togashi's his biggest inspiration, yet these Naruto fans insist that he's ripping off Kishimoto, who guess what? Copied Togashi 😭😭 https://t.co/royqC9vMdK This is really odd like u guys proud of togashi inspiration but disgusted by kishimoto inspiration? What?Being inspired by hxh or naruto won't make black clover better manga, it's just an inspiration, move on. twitter.com/oblivibum/stat… This is really odd like u guys proud of togashi inspiration but disgusted by kishimoto inspiration? What?Being inspired by hxh or naruto won't make black clover better manga, it's just an inspiration, move on. twitter.com/oblivibum/stat…

Kaito #Sunandmoonnation (Reading Pokemon Special) @KizzityKaito JJK has more in common with Naruto than Black Clover does but none of y'all are ready to hear that. JJK has more in common with Naruto than Black Clover does but none of y'all are ready to hear that. https://t.co/dvdTGA4e2M

Black Clover fans, meanwhile, are taking a similar approach in defending their series. Many are pointing out that Naruto was heavily inspired by both Hunter x Hunter and Dragon Ball before it, with many similarities between them which can be argued as direct copying. These similarities are certainly at least as obvious and apparent as the Yami Sukehiro/Itachu Uchiha situation.

Hilariously, many Black Clover fans are simply tearing down Naruto as a series in various ways, some incredibly detailed and some very brief, without argument or explanation. One fan merely posted a tweet which, with no explanation or justification, ranks their series over One Piece, Bleach, and Naruto. This seems to be one of the most popular tweets in the discussion currently.

YoungLordNeverDeadAgain(CW:Bleach) @RunawayFamous Me watching all the Black Clover and Naruto fans and instigators fighting with each other, as I’m watching bleach and Star Wars’s new show and Andor episode 8. Me watching all the Black Clover and Naruto fans and instigators fighting with each other, as I’m watching bleach and Star Wars’s new show and Andor episode 8. https://t.co/1hfx34uVke

no @sabarubarusu naruto fans and black clover fans are fighting over a 4/10 and a 1/10 naruto fans and black clover fans are fighting over a 4/10 and a 1/10 https://t.co/JKuTUbuYzF

A third group of partakers also exist in the conversation, who are merely looking from the outside in with no particular stakes in the argument. These users seem to be critiquing the aforementioned two groups of fans for taking such a silly argument so seriously and far, which many users seem to agree with.

Follow along for more anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes