Naruto fans losing hope on remake ever coming out, and are right to do so

Naruto fans seem to be losing hope as time progresses since the series hasn’t provided any updates on the four remake episodes. It has been over two months since the series gave the fanbase any information following the delay that was announced on August 29, 2023. The remake was announced by the team as they wanted to commemorate Naruto’s 20th anniversary.

Some of the most iconic scenes were going to be remastered and animated, which the fans were looking forward to for a long time. They also hoped that a continuation of the remastered series would be a great way to relive some of the most memorable moments from the Naruto series. However, fans have been quite vocal about their concerns and have reasons to believe that the remake episodes might not be aired.

This article will explore some of the possible reasons for the remake episodes’ delay and look into some of the reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Naruto remake: Possible reasons for its delay and fans’ reaction

Despite it being a remake, animating the same episodes will be quite time-consuming and labor-intensive. Given that Studio Pierrot is the studio responsible for the production of the remake episodes, looking into their schedule could give fans some insight into the delay.

One of Studio Pierrot’s biggest projects is Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3. The Bleach series has entered the final stages of the story and the upcoming part is crucial to the plot.

Based on what was shown in the previous installments of the series, it’s clear that Studio Pierrot is pulling out all the stops for this series. The animation quality was incredible and consistency was seen from the start till the end.

Another reason for the delay of the Naruto series’ remake episodes could be Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The sequel anime series announced that they would be going on a hiatus after the release of episode 293.

This could mean that the animation studio could potentially be preparing for the Boruto anime series to return. Once they do, they will have a tight schedule since the anime releases on a weekly basis. These are some of the potential reasons why the Naruto remake episodes are being delayed at the moment, and rightfully, the entire fanbase is worried that they might not be aired.

Aside from the busy schedule, fans suspect that Studio Pierrot could be suffering from production issues. At the same time, fans are quite hopeful that Studio Pierrot might deliver despite not providing any information surrounding the release.

Fans react to the status of the remake episodes (Screengrab via Twitter)

As per the announcement made by the officials, Naruto’s remake episodes were delayed since they weren’t happy with the end result. The creators expected a better outcome in terms of the animation quality, which was what delayed the release in the first place. However, as time goes on, hope continues to reduce drastically.

Only time will tell whether or not Studio Pierrot will release the remastered episodes of the anime series. Tight schedule and production issues could result in the cancellation of the remastered episodes. That being said, we urge the fanbase to wait for an official confirmation regarding the same.

