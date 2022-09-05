Naruto: How did Madara lose both his eyes?

Madara Uchiha was one of the most influential characters in the Naruto series. He was one of the main antagonists with a mighty power level that only a few could match. Throughout the series, Madara had manipulated many people for years in order to achieve his goals. Besides, he was the main reason why an ambitious character like Obito had turned evil. However, all his manipulations were just a part of Zetsu’s plan to revive Kaguya Otsutsuki.

In the series, Madara had some of the strongest doujutsus like the Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan and the Rinnegan. However, fans want to understand how he lost both his eyes in the series. Let’s take a look at some of the major events in the Naruto series that involved Madara Uchiha.

Taking a look at how Madara lost his eyes in Naruto

Madara was one of the most intelligent Shinobis in the series. But to understand how he lost both his eyes in the Naruto series, it is important to go back to the time when he fought Hashirama Senju.

During that fight, Madara was thoroughly overwhelmed. At that time, he had the Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan, and as he was about to die, he bit Hashirama’s flesh and swallowed it. He then proceeded to use the Izanagi, which is a powerful genjutsu technique that allows the user to cast an illusion into reality itself. As a result, the Uchiha was able to use this in order to escape death.

Once he obtained the Hashirama’s cells, he knew that he could eventually awaken the Rinnegan. In the Naruto series, one needs to fuse Ashura chakra with Indra chakra to activate the Rinnegan. Since Madara had access to both, he managed to activate the Rinnegan. Moreover, the awakening process also restored the other eye that lost its ability to perceive visuals after using the Izanagi.

However, Madara knew that he couldn’t do much with that physical body and planted the Rinnegan in Nagato’s eye sockets. Since the latter was an Uzumaki, he had an exceptional life force and high chakra reserves. This allowed Nagato to withstand the effects of the Rinnegan.

Meanwhile, in the Naruto series, Madara was looking for a pawn to carry out his Eye of the Moon plan. At this point, that he found Obito Uchiha, whose body was partially destroyed by a boulder. Impressively, this was the moment when fans got to see Madara's skillful manipulation tactics put to practice.

He forcefully made Rin a jinchuriki, and the Tailed Beast was to be released upon reaching Konoha. However, she took matters into her own hands and decided to kill herself by getting in Kakashi’s way while he was using the Lightning Blade. Traumatized by the incident, Obito decided to devote his life to Madara’s plans and turned into an antagonist.

After Madara died in the Naruto series, he was later revived through Edo Tensei, which came with a pair of Rinnegan. However, something interesting happened when he was resuscitated using the Samsara of Heavenly Life Technique.

During the process, his eyes crumbled. This is because when a person is revived through this technique, they have the same set of powers that they had before they died. Since he didn’t have the Rinnegan when he was alive, Madara’s eyes disappeared. Following this, Madara ended up regaining Obito’s Rinnegan.

