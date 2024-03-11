Naruto influence in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 turns Sukuna's Black Flash into an iconic moment

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 was released on 11 March 2024, and it revealed the rise of the King of Curses in the fight against Maki as the former stopped holding back. He also took every chance to deal a fatal blow to Maki, but Ino and Kusakabe tried their best to save her. Ultimately, Sukuna took things personally against Maki and hit her with a Black Flash which sent her flying, leaving Kusakabe on the battlefield against Sukuna.

The panel where Sukuna hit Maki with his Black Flash was oddly reminiscent of another manga panel. This manga panel was from another Shounen series and it featured a character piercing the chest of another character.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and any opinion expressed here solely belongs to the author.

Naruto reference in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253

Sukuna as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 started with a flashback when Mei Mei, Nanami, and Gojo were asked about who the strongest first-grade sorcerer is. The first two declared Kusakabe as the obvious answer, while the last one picked him as the winner leaving behind the first-grade sorcerers from the top three families.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 then continued with the fight between Maki and Sukuna as the latter was now out for blood. As a falling car hit the former, Sukuna jumped to hit her but was distracted by Ino who made a reckless entry. Kusakabe also tried to hit Sukuna with Nanami's cursed technique but the King of Curses also evaded his attempts.

After all these attempts, Sukuna declared Maki his rival in the fight between sorcery and muscle power. He laughed hysterically and stopped using the reverse cursed technique on himself, only to jump toward Maki and hit her with a Black Flash. This sent Maki flying, leaving Kusakabe as the next opponent of the King of Curses.

The panel where Sukuna hit Maki with his Black Flash was a collage panel that comprised three images. This three-image collage panel was pretty similar to the manga panel of the fight between Obito Uchiha and Kakashi Hatake during the Fourth Great Ninja War in Naruto.

After Naruto revealed Tobi's face as Obito Uchiha, the latter took Kakashi into his Kamui where both of them fought. As they fought, Kakashi stabbed Obito's chest with a Lightening Jutsu. This panel could be a reference from the Naruto series in the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253.

Final thoughts

Tobi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series that is not shy about referring to other Shounen anime series in its chapters/episodes. In the past, other than Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen has referenced Shounen series like Hunter x Hunter, Bleach, and many others. The reference made during the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 was just one of the many times the author has paid homage to these classical series.

This could be a way for Gege Akutami, the author of Jujutsu Kaisen, to thank the authors who wrote these classic series. Although there is no official confirmation regarding these series, it is advised to take such references with a grain of salt.

