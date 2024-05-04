Naruto and Jujutsu Kaisen fans unite to celebrate an incredible fan-edit opening

Anime opening songs have become a universal phenomenon nowadays, and to no one's surprise, Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto have absolute bangers that any fan could vibe to.

Be it the vocals of the 16th opening song, Silhouotte, of Naruto, or the lyrics of the second opening song, SpecialZ, of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, both of these anime series take their opening songs seriously and deliver every time. But what would happen if these two series were combined into a single opening song?

The X user (@kayn3_) posted a video of the first opening of Jujutsu Kaisen in which Naruto characters replaced all the characters on May 1, 2024. This video was created on the video platform Bilibili.

Fans react to Jujutsu Kaisen's opening song featuring Naruto characters

The opening song used in the X user's post was the first opening song of Jujutsu Kaisen titled Kaikaikitan, performed by Japanese singer Eve. The main trio of the series (Itadori, Megumi, and Nobara) was replaced by the main trio of the other series (Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura). Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses, was replaced by Kurama, the Nine-tailed Fox, and Gojo by Kakashi.

Inumaki Toge, the cursed speech user, was replaced with Shino Aburame, the insect jutsu user. Panda, the cursed corpse, was replaced by Enma, the summoning of the Third Hokage, Hiruzen. Nanami, the first-grade sorcerer, was replaced by Yamato, the Wood-style jutsu user. This made sense because Yamato was the second teacher of Naruto, just like Nanami was for Itadori.

Maki Zennin, the sorcerer with Heavenly Restriction, was replaced by Rock Lee, the taijutsu master, as both of them were queers of their society. Jogo and Hanami, the antagonist cursed spirits, were replaced by Obito and Madara Uchiha, the final antagonists. Mahito, one of the main antagonists, was replaced with Orochimaru, one of the beginning antagonists, as they fit each other's creepy vibes.

Gakuganji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Gakuganji, the principal of the Kyoto Branch of Jujutsu High, and Miwa were replaced by Danzo and Sai. Aoi Toudou, the 'brother' of the protagonist, was replaced by Killer Bee, the jinchuriki of the Eight Tails. This made sense as Killer Bee taught the protagonists how to control their tailed-beast powers, just like how Aoi did for Itadori.

Itadori's grandfather was replaced by Jiraiya, as both of them were the teachers who taught the protagonists about life. Lastly, Junpei was replaced by Nagato Uzumaki, as both of them were ruined by evil and could have been a part of the protagonist's side.

Reactions from fans on the Jujutsu Kaisen opening song featuring Naruto characters

Nagato as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans chose their favorite moments from the opening song and the majority of the fandom was awestruck by the moment when Junpei was replaced by Nagato.

Nagato had a pure nature and wanted to change the world alongside Yahiko and Konan. But the death of Yahiko changed him, which made him evil until he met the protagonist and passed his will. Similar to Junpei who also had good nature but due to his mother's death, he couldn't stop the evil from taking him over.

Moreover, a fan pointed out how the cursed energy display fitted well with the display of the tailed-beast chakra from the protagonist and Killer Bee. This also had some fans declaring this opening better than the original one.

"Nagato as junpei is cruel work", a fan commented.

"This is most definitely the Best frame, Cursed Energy to Tailed Beast Chakra", another one commented.

"It might even be better than the original", another fan said.

Itadori (left) and Junpei (right) as seen in the opening song (Image via MAPPA)

One part of the fandom wasn't too impressed with this edit of Jujutsu Kaisen opening featuring Naruto characters. While some stated that the overall look of the animation didn't fit the opening song, some outright felt disgusted after watching the opening and thought that this could have ruined the anime series.

"The animation look good but this sh*t just dont fit", a fan added.

"Why they tryna ruin jjk?", another one said.

The opening song had the majority of fans on edge as they were surprised to see how well characters from other series would fit in the opening to their favorite anime.

