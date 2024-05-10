Naruto: Konan could have beaten Obito if she knew about his forbidden jutsu

While it has been some time since the Naruto anime ended, to this day, fans love theorizing various scenarios and results based on the anime series. One such scenario was thought up by a fan as per which Konan could have defeated Obito Uchiha, had she known about Uchiha Clan's forbidden jutsu beforehand.

Konan, similar to Nagato and Yahiko, was from the Hidden Rain Village. Given that their nation was the battleground for the Shinobi World War, they strived for world peace and created the Akatsuki. However, Konan and Nagato's worldview changed after they spoke to Naruto. Following that, Konan spent her time protecting Nagato's corpse.

As seen in Naruto Shippuden, Obito Uchiha went to the Hidden Rain Village in search of Nagato's corpse as he wished to extract the Rinnegan eyes. However, Konan was already aware of this possibility. Hence, she devised a plan to defeat Uchiha.

From her research on Obito, Konan learned that Obito Uchiha was only capable of making himself intangible for five minutes. This meant that any attack she would launch at Obito had to last more than five minutes.

With that in mind, Konan prepared a two-part plan. Her plan's first part was quite suicidal as it saw her using paper bombs on Obito from a close range. Had this strategy worked, Konan would have not just blown away Obito but also herself. However, Obito managed to counter this move by warping the paper bombs away from them.

At the time, it seemed like Konan had no other plan. But a moment later, she began her plan's second part, which saw her split the water body below them like Moses. This move effectively saw Obito fall into the water body.

Obito could have escaped the fall by warping himself someplace else. However, Konan countered that possible move by using paper bombs. Obito's space-warping jutsu forced him to become intangible. But had he become tangible, he would have been blown away by the hundreds of paper bombs flying at him.

However, Konan's plan wasn't over just yet. She had somehow acquired 600 billion paper bombs and set them inside the water body to blast at Obito. The paper bombs were to keep blasting for 10 minutes, which was five minutes more than the time limit for Obito's intangibility. With this plan, Konan could have taken down Obito Uchiha.

Unfortunately for her, on the brink of death, Obito sacrificed his left Sharingan eye and used the Uchiha Clan's forbidden jutsu Izanagi to rewrite reality and save himself. Izanagi is an ability that targets reality and allows the technique's user to rewrite reality to match their needs. With that, Obito saved himself and stabbed Konan with a pipe.

The only reason Obito won the fight was because Konan was unaware of his Izanagi ability. As seen during the fight, Konan was very good at strategizing. Hence, if Konan had known about the forbidden jutsu, she would have focused on destroying Obito's dojutsu as soon as possible. If she had become successful in doing that, there would have been nothing Obito could have done to defeat Konan.

