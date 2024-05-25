Naruto may have played a key role in Himawari receiving Kurama

The Naruto and Boruto stories have won the hearts of fans all over the world. Their tales are complex, the characters are deep, and the emotional journeys are gripping. One of the most touching parts is the bond between Naruto Uzumaki and the Nine-Tailed Fox, Kurama. What started as hatred became respect and close friendship over time.
However, when Kurama sadly died in Boruto, fans wondered about the Nine-Tails' power and spirit. Recent theories suggest that Himawari Uzumaki may have inherited Kurama's spirit because of Naruto. This idea is based on the emotional bonds and story themes built throughout the series.
Naruto: The symbolism behind Kurama's rebirth in Himawari
Many fans believe Kurama may have been reborn within Himawari Uzumaki. This idea stems from meaningful story hints and emotional ties. When Kurama passed away, he felt the Seventh Hokage's deep regret over not saying goodbye to Hinata and young Himawari.
This emotional connection likely guided Kurama's spirit toward Himawari, forming a symbolic, profound bond. Their relationship could represent how love transcends life itself, creating an unbreakable tie between parent and child, mentor and student.
Kurama's final memories and their impact
Kurama's final recollections were filled with his partner's silent farewells and his unwavering concern for his beloved family. According to a post on X by user @Hinaaa_Uzumaki_, Kurama's passing was marked by a reflection on Naruto's feelings of regret and worry about not being able to properly bid farewell to his wife and daughter.
Throughout their intertwined journey, Kurama evolved from a malevolent force to a loyal friend and protector. In his final act, Kurama's lingering consciousness could have sought out the one person who not only carries the Orange Hokage's legacy but also embodies the potential to nurture and harness his power – Himawari.
Their bond, forged through shared experiences and mutual growth, may have guided Kurama's spirit towards the next chapter of the Hokage's enduring legacy.
Himawari's unique potential
Himawari Uzumaki has always stood out as a young girl with amazing talents. Even when she was little, she showed great strength and control over her chakra energy. This made people think she could grow up to be a skilled ninja.
Himawari's calm yet strong personality reminds people of how Kurama changed after being with the Seventh Hokage. If Kurama chose Himawari as his new host, it would keep him connected to Naruto's legacy. It would also let him help guide and protect the next generation of ninjas.
This bond could stand for a new time of cooperation and mutual respect between humans and Tailed Beasts. It would show how Kurama has evolved from a destructive force to a guardian. This change in Kurama represents growth and understanding between different beings.
Final thoughts
The idea that Kurama might be reborn inside Himawari Uzumaki is a theory full of emotion and story flow. The Hokage's sadness and worry about not being able to say goodbye to his family could have led Kurama's spirit to Himawari, making a bond that goes through generations.
Himawari's strength and skill make her a good fit to get Kurama's power, keeping Naruto's legacy safe and going.
By helping and supporting Himawari, Kurama keeps honoring the relationship he had with the Orange Hokage. Kurama changed from a feared beast to the guardian of the new generation. This possible storyline makes the Naruto world richer.
It also gives fans a meaningful way to keep going with the themes of legacy, protection, and family bonds that have always been at the heart of the series.
Related Links:
- "Strongest female in fiction" - Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 10's revelation has fans making shocking claims
- Boruto's fear of Karma may be due to getting his own Jiraiya moment during the timeskip
- What does Naruto mean in Japanese? The importance of the 7th Hokage's name, explained
- Boruto and Himawari, not Kawaki, are the Hidden Leaf's new Sasuke and Naruto