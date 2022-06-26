Naruto's 5 biggest strengths (and 5 weaknesses) 

Almost the entirety of the anime community is familiar with Naruto's growth throughout the series' runtime. For eighteen years, the audience saw a multitude of characteristics showcased by their favorite protagonist, from being kind and livid to becoming one of the most powerful characters in the series.

However, some traits have dragged him and others down, which could have been avoided with a more rational mindset. The following article lists the different qualities of the show's protagonist, from being vital in most areas to relatively weak in others.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinion.

Naruto's durability paved the way for his success

1) Durability in battle

The Pain arc (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto's greatest triumphs during his early days came from his ability to withstand powerful attacks. His chakra reserves were unmatched even as a child, which helped him immensely. Despite being inexperienced against seasoned combatants, he showed impeccable resolve and endurance.

Enemies used to praise Naruto during battle due to his knack for withstanding beatdowns that would've been fatal for any average Shinobi. He also used to throw himself into dangerous situations, which being an Uzumaki, helped him a lot in healing.

2) Unpredictability

Unstable Kurama's chakra (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto was truly unpredictable in battle, as in he would often pull off stunts that his enemies would never have even thought of. However, some of the surprises in the early days didn't solely come from him, but the massive chakra within him.

His creativity, unpredictability, and quick thinking turned the tables against Neji in the chunin exam. Furthermore, he leapt up from underneath the ground to land an uppercut on his opponent.

He also used one of the harem jutsus, initially introduced as a joke in the series, against a godly figure like Kaguya to find an opening for a hit.

3) The ability to reason with his enemies

Obito rethinking his choices (Image via Pierrot)

One of Naruto's greatest strengths came from his ability to reform his enemies and make them believe in a better world. He did so by talking or beating them down in a fight. Some primary examples are Obito, Sasuke, Gaara, Nagato, and much more.

Over time, he became a fascinating character to many who became close friends with him. While characters like Obito and Pain were far too gone into the darkness, at least they were able to get an honourable death.

4) The strongest shinobi in Konohagakure

The Seventh Hokage (Image via Pierrot)

There is no doubt about the current power level between the ranks of the Hidden Leaf village. Aside from being the Hokage, Naruto mastered the art of summoning jutsu and sage mode, improved his special clone jutsus, and even learned a great deal of Taijutsu.

Pairing them with his chakra reserves, he is easily the strongest Shinobi in his village. This also makes him a great leader in protecting Konoha during a dire time.

5) A great and loving parent

A father-daughter moment (Image via Pierrot)

Despite putting up with the duties of a Hokage, Naruto tries hard to be the best parent imaginable. He is everpresent in his children's lives and tries to make them feel loved. In that regard, even after being exhausted from work, he spent an entire day with his daughter and helped her look for a Kurama plush.

Naruto's excessive mercy is detrimental in battle

1) Being reckless

Fight against Pain (Image via Pierrot)

In his early days, Naruto used to be quite reckless during fights. He didn't think twice before charging into battle, and his primary strategy was all about using Rasengan and hoping for the best. As the series went on, this became one of his leading characteristics. However, the audience did find his impetuous nature annoying every now and then.

2) Limitations to his sage mode

Sage mode (Image via Pierrot)

Sage mode, in and of itself, requires considerable chakra reserve and a robust body. Even after becoming a sage, one must gather chakra from nature and turn it into physical strength. This method has massive limitations and shortcomings.

Despite being the strongest in his village, any opponent powerful enough to learn about Naruto's limitations can easily have an advantage over him during a fight. The full potential of the sage mode requires the fight to be painfully long, which can be troubling during the start.

3) Limited versatility in jutsus

Hand-to-hand fight (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto is, in fact, the strongest shinobi from his village, but his diversity in ninjutsu techniques is questionable. While he doesn't know how to wield Genjutsu, his reliance on a limited set of ninjutsu and taijutsu makes him very predictable against strong enemies.

Genjutsu can turn the tide in any battle and Naruto's inability to cast it alongside his limited skillset makes him a little flawed during fights.

4) Way too forgiving and merciful

The last fight (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto has been shown to be far too forgiving, as there have been plenty of occasions where his mercy has jeopardized the Shinobi world. His kind nature often allows him to sympathize with his enemies, endangering himself and his allies.

A prime example was when he spared Obito, and Madara took the opportunity to become a Jinchuriki. This further led to Kaguya Otsutsuki's resurrection, putting the entire world in danger.

5) Vision of sacrifice and naivety

Losing Nine-tails (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto is often seen as someone who can willingly sacrifice himself, even when he shouldn't. This has cost him fights, hindering him from using the full extent of his power. He would rather let himself get captured and beaten than give up information to his enemies. As noble as it is, this endangered his life on multiple occasions.

Even as a Hokage, his vision of sacrifice for the village is glorified, especially as its leader.

