Naruto's Jashin may be an Otsutsuki, and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has already teased it

For years, the Naruto fandom has been perplexed by the mystery of Lord Jashin - the so-called "God" worshipped by followers of Jashinism - which the ongoing Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga may have teased resolving.

For further context, Lord Jashin is a supposed evil entity introduced in the Naruto: Shippuden series, who was worshipped as a God by Hidan. Jashin has never appeared in the series, which further adds to his character's mystery.

That being said, fans have been speculating for a long time that Jashin might be an Otsutsuki, which makes sense to a certain extent. As such, many are awaiting to see this theory come to life in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

Will Boruto: Two Blue Vortex address the popular fan theory of Jashin being an Otsutsuki?

Before we dive into this theory, it's important to note that there's no definitive proof that Jashin is an Otsutsuki, apart from a few breadcrumbs here and there. Kishimoto and Ikemoto have the perfect opportunity to resolve this and several other loose ends from Naruto in the ongoing Boruto: Two Blue Vortex series.

As for the theory of Jashin being an Otsutsuki, it only exists because of Hidan's last words and his belief that Jashin had made him his vessel by granting him immortality. The fact that members of the Otsutsuki clan are always searching for vessels gives further weight to the theory.

One of the most substantial pieces of evidence linking Jashin to the Otsutsuki was in Boruto chapter 34, where Amado used Jashin's symbol to transfer Delta's consciousness to her other bodies. This could be a coincidence, but the Boruto series has a habit of recycling Naruto lore in ways that seem intentional, even if they are never fully explored.

Hidan performing his ritual in Naruto: Shippuden (image via Studio Pierrot)

If Jashin is an Otsutsuki or is at least connected to them, then Amado's research may have touched upon whatever force granted Hidan his powers. This is because almost all Amado's experiments have some connection with the Otsutsuki Clan and Shibai Otsutsuki in particular. It's also possible that Jashin isn't a God at all. Instead, he could be another Otsutsuki who left remnants of his influence on Earth, much like Kaguya did.

Otsutsuki are known for being effectively immortal through their regenerative abilities or by hopping from vessel to vessel via karma seals. Hidan's ability to stay alive despite losing his entire body is so bizarre that it makes zero sense in normal jutsu.

Therefore, if we assume that Jashin is an Otsutsuki, then Hidan's immortality could be explained by advanced Otsutsuki DNA manipulation. Perhaps it's possible that Hidan was given a fragment of Otsutsuki genetics, allowing him to access some regenerative ability that defies all logic.

On the other hand, some have even theorized that Jashin could have been the all-powerful Shibai Otsutsuki in disguise - since the symbols used to invoke their powers are practically the same. Shibai is an Otsutsuki God who became so powerful that he ascended to another plane of existence.

Shibai is another mysterious figure who never appears in the series. As such, the theory that Jashin is Shibai Otsutsuki in disguise does make sense. It could also make the theory more interesting since the Jashinism cult would prove that Shibai has been interacting with humans by disguising himself as Jashin.

Therefore, combining the theories of Jashin being an Otsutsuki with Jashin being Shibai Otsutsuki in disguise could make for an explosive reveal in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex while also resolving one of Naruto's biggest mysteries - if it ever gets addressed, that is.

Given the current events of the ongoing manga, it's highly doubtful that either Kishimoto or Ikemoto will revisit this loose end. If anything, Jashin may be another forgotten plot point, left to fan theories and what-if scenarios.

Final Thoughts

If the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex series does decide to explore Jashin's origins in the future and confirm him as an Otsutsuki - or better, Shibai Otsutsuki in disguise, then it would be a significant turning point for the series. Until then, he remains one of Naruto's biggest mysteries that will likely never be solved.

