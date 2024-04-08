Naruto: Tobirama Senju was the natural enemy for Uchiha clan and his inventions prove it

Tobirama Senju is undoubtedly one of the most popular characters in Naruto. While some fans love him, others also find him a tad bit problematic based on some of the views that he has expressed in the anime and manga series.

Those who have read the manga will know him as Hashirama Senju’s brother. Among the sibling pair, Tobirama didn’t show as much restraint in heated moments. He was a lot more direct and ruthless when it came to carrying out justice. Furthermore, there are hardly any conversations about this character on the internet without the mention of the Uchiha Clan.

The Uchiha Clan at the time was a powerful bunch and there were a ton of clashes that took place between the aforementioned clan and the Senju Clan. Tobirama Senju seemed to develop a slight hatred towards this clan and some of his inventions, among other pieces of evidence, can support this claim.

Tobirama Senju’s inventions in the Naruto series and its capabilities in the anime series

Tobirama Senju as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While it might not be explicitly mentioned in the Naruto series, there is a chance that most of Tobirama Senju’s inventions with respect to ninjutsu might have been made keeping the Uchiha Clan in mind. There are a couple of links between his techniques and certain characteristics.

First off, fans are aware of the fact that all Uchiha Clan members are proficient with Fire Style techniques. They are a clan who are quite comfortable with this particular aspect of ninjutsu and can create some of the most daunting Fire Style Fireball Jutsu that people have seen.

Expand Tweet

Tobirama Senju specialized in Water Style techniques, and while it might not be stated explicitly, it’s quite obvious that he did so to counter the Uchiha Clan members. Water Style techniques are the perfect counter to the Uchiha Clan.

The clan also has the Sharingan, one of the most feared doujutsus in the series. It gives them a heightened perception and also the ability to cast genjutsu on their targets by looking into their eye.

Tobirama Senju managed to create the Shadow Clone Jutsu. This is a forbidden Jutsu that allows the user to create a clone and split the chakra with the clone. This makes it extremely hard for the opponent to identify the real body because the clones also receive the same amount of chakra.

Expand Tweet

The Sharingan also allows Uchiha Clan members to track the movements of their opponents, even if they’re incredibly quick. Tobirama created the Flying Raijin Technique which allows the user to literally teleport to a marker that was previously placed. One could bypass the Sharingan’s ability to track by teleporting, and this technique was further sharpened by Minato Namikaze.

Tobirama also created the Edo Tensei in the Naruto animanga series.

He has thus created some of the most incredibly advanced techniques that are being used a few hundred years later. These techniques have stood the test of time, and a good chunk of them came due to his hatred towards the Uchiha Clan.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related links:

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 spoilers

Kurama's return in Boruto

Does Himawari have Naruto's Tailed Beast chakra in Boruto Two Blue Vortex?