Naruto: 10 most epic moments from the series

Even after six years since its last episode, the Naruto series continues to hold a prominent place in our hearts. This can be attributed to ideal character development, captivating moments, and emotional plotlines. The unleashing of immersing powers like Rinnegan, Eighth Gate of Death, and Susanoo shows the series's critical impact on its viewers.

While Naruto is renowned for its impressive fight scenes, it also offers a plethora of other epic plots that continue to entertain viewers to this day. Moreover, when it comes to flexes, Naruto is no stranger to showcasing them. The anime boasts many moments that give viewers goosebumps with just a glance. Here is a list of the top 10 epic and savage moments in Naruto.

From Might Guy's Eighth Gate Opening to Itachi's cold stance, here are some of the most epic moments in Naruto

1. Obito's "Am I perspiring?" moment

Obito Uchiha in Tomoe Mask during Fourth Great Ninja War (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the Fourth Great Ninja War, Obito Uchiha's fight against his former teammates Kakashi Hatake and Naruto Uzumaki gave us a memorable moment. Despite being overnumbered by the Shinobi alliance, Obito dodges every attack with his Kamui, projecting counterattacks.

Further, when the battle intensifies, and it starts to rain, Obito looks at the sky and says an iconic line:

"Am I perspiring? No, it's just rain. These two can never make me sweat."

No doubt, the scene captures both the viewers and Obito's self-assuredness. For Naruto fans, it is one of the examples of the perfection of the series in delivering epic, savage, and coldest moments.

2. Pain's "Honored to meet you" moment

Nagato Uzumaki aka Pain - Leader of Akatsuki (Image via Pierrot)

In the aftermath of massive destruction in the Leaf Village, Kakashi faces off against the Akatsuki leader, Pain. Within a few seconds of the clash where Kakashi breaks Pain's Chakra Rod, Pain delivers this dialogue:

"The Copy Ninja, Kakashi Hatake... I am honored to meet you."

This scene shows us Kakashi's popularity; even the mightiest of all villains are familiar with him. The moment is among the most impactful ones, where one can encounter a combination of respect and menace.

3. Two wielders of Sharingan

Two wielders of Sharingan - Sasuke and Itachi Uchiha (Image via Pierrot)

At a time when Sasuke Uchiha was unfamiliar with the good deeds of Itachi Uchiha and was seeking revenge on him, both the wielders of Sharingan clashed in a deadly battle. This combat saw the unleashing of engrossing powers, where Itachi's Susaano took over while Sasuke used Kirin for the first time. Kirin is an extremely powerful lightning-style jutsu with a change in chakra nature.

Just as Itachi was trying to extract Orochimaru from Sasuke's body and not eliminate him, the fate of the battle did not favor him, resulting in his death. As the clash was furious and caused unimaginable demolition, the Leaf Ninjas, on reaching the spot, asked,

"What can cause such huge destruction?".

In reply, Kakashi Hatake said,

"Two Wielders of Sharingan."

The scene shows the fear of Sharingan's abilities and the admirability of the Uchiha Clan.

4. Madara's disrespectful reply

Madara Jinjuriki form fighting Sasuke and Naruto at a time (Image via Pierrot)

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, Madara underwent a Jinjuriki of Ten-tails transformation, giving him unbelievable abilities. When Team Kakashi - Kakashi, Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura - fought against Madara, Kakashi deliberately asked his team not to forget about the bell test, i.e., teamwork.

In short, the Copy Ninja suspected teamwork as a medium to defeat Madara Uchiha. However, Madara disrespects them by saying:

"You all dying together could also be considered teamwork, right?"

The line fills viewers with the might of Madara and his confidence regarding his abilities.

5. Itachi's cold stance

Itachi sitting in his iconic position (Image via Pierrot)

In Naruto Shippuden episode 135, titled The Longest Moment, Naruto fans encountered the true power of Itachi and Sasuke. Just after the onset of the battle, Sasuke falls prey to Itachi's magnificent visual prowess. As Sasuke is unaware, he thinks he took down Itachi by penetrating the sword in his body. However, the next slide shows Itachi sitting on a chair in an outstanding position.

Itachi's esteemed position is still considered to be the most savage and coldest sitting style in all anime history.

6. Hashirama's smile when Madara covered Kurama with Susaano

The God of Shinobi - Hashirama Senju entered into Sage Mode (Image via Pierrot)

In a period when Leaf Village was all set in front, some politics was going on in the background. Tobirama's grudge against the Uchiha Clan resulted in a ferocious battle between the God of Shinobi and the Ghost of the Uchiha.

This vicious fight is considered among the most intense battles in Narutoverse. While the combat was at its peak, Madara and Hashirama were fighting with all their potential. Madara used his Mangekyou Sharingan, and Hashirama used the sage mode. Madara summoned Nine-Tailed Fox and forced it to fight Hashirama.

When Madara covered Kurama with Susaano, the deadly combination of the two most powerful powers might scare everyone. However, Hashirama smiled and summoned the Statue of Thousands Hands of Buddha. This moment thrilled everyone with Hashirama's capabilities.

7. Kakashi's "Live up to my name" moment

Kakashi Hatake making up an Rasengan (Image via Pierrot)

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, the Shinobi Alliance was overpowered by the Edo Tensei released by Kabuto. In response, Kakashi asked Sai to use Foundation Sealing Jutsu. However, Sai mentions that the sealing jutsu he possesses is not perfect.

During this scene, Kakashi seemed to be a little frustrated and reached his boiling point. Being at his temper limit, Kakashi says these legendary lines:

"I am Kakashi Hatake, the Copy Ninja. I know a thousand Justus, and now I will use them all. And live up to my name."

Kakashi looked too epic when delivering these lines.

8. Might Guy's 'Eighth Gate Opening' moment

Might Guy Eighth Gate Opening (Image via Pierrot)

Might Guy is among the only two people known to have opened the Eighth Gate of Death. During the Great Ninja War, Madara became Jinjuriki of Ten-Tails, and every other shinobi faced difficulties tackling him.

During this time, Naruto and Sasuke went down in intense fights. As for now, there was none to stop Madara, and Might Guy had no choice but open the Eighth Gate of Death. Right after the opening, a red dragon with immense chakra busted out.

Might Guy's highly skilled Taijutsu impressed Madara, who declared Might Guy the strongest shinobi of all time.

9. Naruto undergoing Sage Mode

Naruto undergoing Sage Mode during the fight with Pain (Image via Pierrot)

The Pain arc can be considered an Antithesis arc, as it saw the death of a great master, Jiraiya, and the emergence of a Hero of Leaf, Naruto. During this arc, Naruto caught up to the Akatsuki leader level by undergoing Sage Mode.

Before going toe-on-toe with Pain, Naruto Uzumaki learned Sage Mode with a very high effort. His sage mode is considered better than Jiraiya's and Minato's. When Naruto was able to enter Sage Mode, his cloak and enhanced powers gave fans a goosebump moment.

10. Madara disrespecting Kages

Madara Uchiha disrespected Kage several times (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Madara was the strongest foe that ever aired in the entire Naruto series. Even though Madara is an antagonist, there will hardly be anyone to hate him. This property can be attributed to his God-like powers. And when it comes to disrespecting the opponent, Madara does everything very well.

Kabuto's Edo Tensei summoning of Madara proved to be a game changer by totally distracting the attention of all Kages. While all five Kages were fighting Madara, he trolled them by saying it was not unfair to have a 5v1 fight.

Madara summons 15 clones and disrespects Kage by asking them whether they would like clones to use Susaano. The plot was a furious one that even saw the powers of all Kages of five nations; Hokage, Kazekage, Tsuchikage, Raikage, and Mizukage.

These were some of the most epic and savage moments in Narutoverse that provide viewers with an engaging experience. Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates.

Poll : 0 votes