Naruto: Which member of the Akatsuki was the weakest of them all?

The Akatsuki is one of the most nefarious organizations in the Naruto series, and some of its members have played a huge role in the overall plot of the story. The organization boasted some of the strongest characters in the series like Itachi, Obito, and Nagato, who successfully defeated some of the strongest shinobis in the Naruto universe.

Ever since this organization was introduced in the series, fans have compared the members with each other, and ranked them based on strength and combat skills. While the organization includes some of the most impressive combatants in the series, it also has a few members who are nowhere near as formidable.

Fans want to know who the weakest member of this organization is, and then compare them to other candidates who can be considered for this title. So, we are here with the analysis.

Who is the weakest member of the Akatsuki in the

Naruto series?

Mason Zaxy @_Z4XY Who do u think is the weakest akatsuki member? Who do u think is the weakest akatsuki member?

Blitzy @Blitzy_fnn @_Z4XY Or if u consider white zetsu then it's that @_Z4XY Or if u consider white zetsu then it's that

Before we delve into this subject, it is important to understand the criteria for choosing suitable characters for this comparison. The weakness of a character is tied to their deficient ninjutsu techniques, battle intelligence, strength and overall combat abilities on the battlefield. Now that we have defined the criteria for selection, let’s take a look at who the weakest member of the Akatsuki might be in Naruto.

The first person to come to mind when speaking about the weakest members of the Akatsuki organization is Hidan, since he was single-handedly defeated by Shikamaru during the earlier parts of the series. It is easy to forget about Zetsu since he doesn’t receive much screen time when we compare him to the likes of Itachi and Obito. There is no doubt that Zetsu, the combination of Black Zetsu and White Zetsu, is the weakest member of the Akatsuki.

Zetsu (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

White Zetsu was one of the first victims that fell into the trap of Infinite Tsukuyomi, who was pulled out by Black Zetsu using the Gedo Mado. Madara went on to fuse the Hashirama cells into the White Zetsu.

This character has little to no techniques that would be useful in a 1v1 fight. He has the ability to split his body into two, and communicate with the other half through roots that extend underground. His abilities are more suited to the role of a spy since he was able to transport himself to different places quickly through techniques like Mayfly, which happens to be his signature technique in Naruto.

Apart from that, he is capable of using Wood Release, but has nowhere near Hashirama's level of expertise, therefore rendering it unsuitable for battle. Characters like Hidan and Sasori who are considered to be among the weakest members of the Akatsuki clan will be able to take on Zetsu without any problems. Zetsu’s primary potential showed in manipulation tactics, as evidenced over the course of the series.

