Naruto: Why the Ramen Guy looks eerily similar to Danzo, explained

The world of Naruto is full of mysteries that have remained both solved and unsolved by the audience and fans alike. With over a hundred different characters and jutsus to analyze, theories don't seem to end in terms of different aspects of the show.

However, while theorizing about the most serious topics, one or two crazy ideas tend to come up. One such theory is related to Teuchi Ichiraku, the owner of the famous Ramen shop in the leaf village. Some claim him to be the most powerful Shinobi to ever live, while others compare him to Danzo.

With similarities in their facial structure, the comparison is fairly justified. However, there has been no clear confirmation from the author or any other legitimate sources that claim Teuchi to be the same person as Danzo.

The uncanny resemblance between Teuchi Ichiraku and Danzo in Naruto

Naruto is one of the longest-running Shounens in the anime history. As mentioned before, it introduces the audience to a variety of characters. So, people tend to go crazy with their ideas and theories regarding some of them. While Teuchi and Danzo couldn't be any more different from each other, some wonder if their similar facial structure is just a coincidence, or perhaps a mystery.

Teuchi Ichiraku is known for being one of the most honest and nicest people in Naruto. He was one of the only few who treated the series' protagonist nicely and even treated him to some ramen. In comparison, Danzo was known for being an evil, manipulative human being who ordered the Uchiha massacre.

Teuchi was shown to be wearing a chef's hat, which also led a few to believe that he was hiding a hairline similar to Danzo's. However, one of the major differences between them was the scar that the latter used to carry on his chin. Teuchi did not have a scar on his chin, so the idea of both of them being the same person was eventually ruled out.

In Naruto Shippuden, Danzo was killed in episode 211, after which Teuchi made his appearance multiple times over the series. While there is proof of both of them not being the same person, one can only rule out their similarity in facial structure as a coincidence.

Many felt like Teuchi did not get enough screen time in the anime, seeing how he played one of the most vital roles in Naruto's childhood.

Due to this, multiple theories and jokes, such as Teuchi being the Sage of Six Paths, possessing a Dojutsu, or secretly being an Akatsuki, have been passed out. Hence, the fact that his model looks similar to Danzo is nothing but a coincidence, as neither of them shares a connection whatsoever.

