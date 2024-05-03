"Necromancer" Shoko might be Gojo's only chance to return to Jujutsu Kaisen

In the recent Jujutsu Kaisen's Culling Game arc, a desperate situation has unfolded that no one saw coming—Satoru Gojo's death. Following his skirmish with Sukuna, Gojo's dead body mysteriously vanished, leading many to conjecture about his fate.

As the Jujutsu community grapples with the potential loss of its strongest asset, whispers of a potential savior are circulating. Shoko Ieiri, previously a background character of the series, may now hold the key to Gojo's return.

Shoko, although not on the front lines, possesses a unique skill set that makes her indispensable in times of crisis. Her Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) holds the power to mend and rejuvenate, a rare antidote in the world of curses and destruction.

As Jujutsu Kaisen fans piece together the clues left by Gege Akutami, there is growing speculation that Shoko's abilities, along with her squad, could pilot the rescue mission to bring Gojo back into play. But the question remains: how plausible is it that Shoko can defy the odds and restore Gojo?

Disclaimer: This article is purely speculative and based on Jujutsu Kaisen fan theories and interpretations. Reader discretion is advised, as it contains spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Shoko Ieiri steps into the spotlight: could she be the solution to bringing Gojo back?

How Shoko might save Gojo (Image via MAPPA Studio)

To understand why Shoko may be our only hope for Gojo's return, it's important to first look at her capabilities and limitations. Known for her healing prowess, Shoko is a necromancer of sorts, reviving those who have fallen in battle.

Yet her powers are not absolute; they involve intricate workings that require compatibility between the healer's and recipient's Cursed Energy (CE). This principle is where many become skeptical about her chances of succeeding with Gojo, given that not every sorcerer's CE is receptive to another's intervention.

Despite this, there is hope around the concept of replacement training—a technique that has seen other sorcerers beefing up their powers by sharing experiences and learning from one another. This sharing could allow for better synergy between Shoko's CE and those she aims to heal.

If the past training sessions included Gojo, it's conceivable that Shoko's CE would be familiar enough to his own, minimizing the chances of his body rejecting her healing attempts.

Whether Shoko can bring Gojo back involves looking at a lot more than just her healing abilities

Shoko confronts the complexities of Gojo's cursed energy (Image via MAPPA Studio)

The major hurdle in the healing process, as noted by Shoko herself, is the difficulty in converting her CE into another's body without the recipient's rejection. This hiccup is where replacement training could serve as a game-changer. If Shoko has incorporated her CE into Gojo's body during training, she has gained an intimate knowledge of his CE pathways, making her attempts at healing more likely to succeed.

Characters like Arata Nitta could help Shoko a lot. Nitta can stop bleeding, and when used with Shoko's RCT, they can make it more likely for injured people, including Gojo, to survive. Utahime's skill, which boosts cursed energy output, might also make Shoko's healing even stronger than it is by herself. Working together, these sorcerers could act like an emergency team, ready to speed up Gojo's healing process.

Theories and Considerations

Jujutsu Kaisen - Gojo Vs Toji (Image via MAPPA Studio)

As theories circulate, some Jujutsu Kaisen fans argue that bringing Gojo back through Shoko's efforts could disrupt the story's balance or believability. Detractors may state that Gojo's absence serves a narrative purpose, heightening the suspense and allowing other characters to shine.

But as Jujutsu Kaisen has shown us, nothing is ever off the table when curses are involved. The notion of Sukuna underestimating the sorcerers—and by extension, Shoko's capabilities—adds another layer of intrigue. If Sukuna's miscalculations are a recurring motif, then the surprise card could very well be Shoko.

Gojo's students are unlikely to give up on their mentor. The emotional stakes attached to his return, coupled with the ongoing threat that needs his presence, build an interesting case. The fallen not being shown post-teleportation may hint that something significant is brewing behind the scenes—something potentially revolving around Shoko's intervention.

The debate over whether Shoko can save Gojo depends on many plot points and character development. Jujutsu Kaisen's story takes unexpected paths, and with teamwork and a deep look at powers, there's a chance Shoko could be the key to saving Gojo.

