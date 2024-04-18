Negai no Astro chapter 2 spoilers: Hibaru and Terasu face a shocking betrayal while more Astro abilities are revealed

Negai no Astro chapter 2 spoilers, released on Thursday, April 18, 2024, were expected to highlight the aftermath of the catastrophic event, and they didn't disappoint. The official translation is slated to be released on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST in Weekly Shonen Jump #21.

In the previous chapter of Negai no Astro, Hibaru announced that his father, Kongo, had named his (Hibaru's) brother, Terasu, as his successor before his death.

However, Hibaru lied to everyone since his father, in reality, had named him as his successor. Besides that, the chapter showed how the boy gained the power of Astro and saved his brother Terasu's life.

Negai no Astro chapter 2 spoilers show Shio Yotsurugi is planning to assassinate Hibaru and Terasu

According to Negai no Astro chapter 2 spoilers, the chapter is titled Astro. It begins with Hibaru Yotsurugi waking up two weeks after the catastrophic event that left many with powers. He checks out his surroundings and compares the destruction with a scene from a movie.

Terasu Yotsurugi, too, cannot believe the reality. At that moment, Negai no Astro chapter 2 spoilers show Hibaru meeting the familiar elderly man from the previous chapter. Although the man is alive, the catastrophic event destroyed his candy store.

Refusing to be bogged down, the man says that he will get by somehow. However, Terasu informs Hibaru that even though the elderly man is putting on a brave face, the situation is far worse than he can imagine.

The meteorite impact, as seen in the manga (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

Negai no Astro chapter 2 spoilers reveal that after the disaster struck, the Hawk faction gained the most momentum. They have taken over the Seiken-gumi headquarters (the exact name will be revealed after the official translation) and have started monopolizing goods.

Many people are deprived of products since the faction is hoarding them. According to Negai no Astro chapter 2 spoilers, Hibaru confronts the faction's members. Interestingly, the boy notices that his foes can also use mysterious powers.

At that moment, a member contacts their boss, who is none other than Shio Yotsurugi, the eldest son of the late Kongo Yotsurugi and the brother of Hibaru and Terasu. Negai no Astro chapter 2 spoilers reveal that he has also gained the powers of the Astro.

Shio, as seen in the manga (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

However, he plans to assassinate Hibaru and Terasu Yotsurugi and make it look like they died from the catastrophe caused by the meteorite. Shio gives the green signal to proceed with the original plan.

Negai no Astro chapter 2 spoilers return to Hibaru's location, where a faction member tells his subordinates that Shio wants his brothers dead. Even though they don't hold a grudge against Hibaru, they prepare themselves to follow their boss' orders.

Suddenly, the Hawk faction's strongest members showcase their powers as they transform into their Astro form. They also reveal the items they grasped while making the wishes during the meteor event.

Hibaru's transformation in the manga (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

A bald faction member's arm turns into a sword, while another's chest becomes hard as steel. Hibaru is perplexed to see that others are capable of demonstrating similar powers. Seeing no other way, he also reveals his trump card.

He clutches his bullet pendant and tells his foes that if wishes could turn into power, then his wish has granted him immense strength. Negai no Astro chapter 2 spoilers show Hibaru Yotsurugi clutching his pendant to transform his right fist into a bullet-like form.

He lands a powerful punch at his foe to send him flying. The other faction member is shocked by Hibaru's strength and decides to flee with others. As they leave, Hibaru tells them to inform their boss not to puff his chest at the regular folks and settle things like a real man.

After that, he tells the civilians to take anything they need from the godown. In exchange, he asks for the regular protection money, which is candy. Negai no Astro chapter 2 spoilers end with everyone praising Hibaru.

