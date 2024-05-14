Negai no Astro Chapter 5 release date and time, where to read, and more

Negai no Astro Chapter 5 is planned to be released on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 12 am JST in the Weekly Shonen Jump #25 issue, according to the official website of MANGA Plus. However, most international audiences can read the chapter earlier on May 19, 2024, due to the differences in time zones.

In the previous chapter of Negai no Astro, Hibaru, and Terasu met their brother, Kuran, in Ikebukuro. Although they wanted to recruit him, they discovered that the Ikebukuro branch's vice-captain, Kou, had usurped Kuran as the new leader after gaining Astro powers. As such, Hibaru challenged him to a duel.

Negai no Astro Chapter 5 release date and time

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, Negai no Astro Chapter 5 will be released on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 25th issue. However, due to the varying time zones, the digital version of the chapter will be available earlier on Sunday, May 19, 2024, for most fans outside Japan.

The release dates and timings for Negai no Astro Chapter 5, according to their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, May 19 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, May 19 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, May 19 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, May 19 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, May 19 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, May 19 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, May 20 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, May 20 12:30 AM

Where to read Negai no Astro Chapter 5?

Kuran, as seen in the manga

Manga lovers, who love to follow Ken Wakui's manga, can digitally read Negai no Astro Chapter 5 on multiple Shueisha-affiliated platforms, such as the MANGA Plus website, the MANGA Plus app, Shonen Jump+ App, and Viz Media's official website.

The first and the latest three chapters can be accessed for free on these platforms, except the Shonen Jump+ app, where fans have to subscribe to read every chapter.

Negai no Astro Chapter 4 recap

Chapter 4, titled The Ikebukuro Two, begins with Terasu suggesting to Hibaru that Kou would follow, once they get Kuran on their side. However, Hibaru isn't interested in Kou.

Following that, they hear the cry of an anonymous girl, whose purse has been stolen. However, the Sanmenroppi, renowned as the "Three Faces, Six Arms," immediately catch the perpetrator and return the girl her purse.

According to the chapter, Kuran has brought all the delinquents from Ikebukuro together to form this special security squad to ensure the town's safety. After a while, Hibaru and Terasu reach the Yotsurugi family's Ikebukuro branch, which is led by Kuran.

Yotsurugi family's Ikebukuro branch

After entering the facility, they observe an ongoing party. Hibaru's legs move on their own, while Terasu looks around the facility's interior. Suddenly, a fight breaks out, which is put to a stop by Kuran.

Hibaru and Terasu meet their brother, requesting him to join them. However, the boy reveals he cannot join them as he isn't in a position to make those decisions anymore. The chapter reveals that Kou has usurped Kuran as the new leader of the Ikebukuro's branch, after winning a duel against him with his Astro powers.

Kou, as seen in Negai no Astro chapter 4

During the meteor strike, Kou held onto his lighter and wished for the powers to smash everything to pieces. As such, he was bestowed with the Astro powers, Asura. With his newfound abilities, Kuran and Samneroppi are nothing but puppets for him.

Undoubtedly, Kou's rash and irrational behavior displeases Hibaru. He asks the boy whether he will gain everything back if he manages to defeat him. The chapter ends with Hibaru challenging his step-brother, Kou in a duel.

What to expect in Negai no Astro Chapter 5? (speculative)

Hibaru, as seen in the manga

Given how the latest chapter ended, Negai no Astro Chapter 5 will likely showcase the duel between Hibaru and Kou. The former knows that if he beats his brother, he will gain the authority over Ikebukuro branch. In other words, he can return Kuran the status he lost.

