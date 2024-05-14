Kagurabachi Chapter 33 release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi Chapter 33 will be released on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #25, according to the official MANGA plus site. However, due to the differences in time zones, global manga readers can read the chapter earlier on May 19, 2024.

In the previous chapter of Kagurabachi, Chihiro Rokuhira unleashed Cloud Gouger's Mei: Shred against the Hishaku's leader, after entering the Enchanted Blade's True Realm. On the other side of the battle, Hakuri overcame his fears and fired the Sazanami clan's signature move, Isou at his elder brother, Soya.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi manga.

Kagurabachi Chapter 33 release date and time

According to the MANGA Plus site, Kagurabachi Chapter 33 is planned to be released on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 25th issue.

However, due to the varying time zones, international fans outside Japan can digitally access the chapter earlier on Sunday, May 20, 2024.

Here are the release dates and timings for Kagurabachi Chapter 33, according to their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, May 19 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, May 19 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, May 19 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, May 19 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, May 19 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, May 19 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, May 20 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, May 20 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi Chapter 33?

Chihiro as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Manga enthusiasts can digitally read Kagurabachi Chapter 33 for free on several Shueisha-affiliated platforms, such as the MANGA Plus site, the MANGA Plus app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and Viz Media's official site.

Only the first and the latest three chapters can be read for free on these platforms, except for the Shonen Jump+ application, where fans would require a monetary subscription to access the manga.

Kagurabachi Chapter 32 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 32, Selection, begins with Chihiro Rokuhira entering the True Realm of Cloud Gouger blade. With renewed vigor, he swiftly charges at the Hishaku boss, severing his right arm. Undaunted by that, the sorcerer throws his severed arm at Rokuhira as a distraction.

However, Chihiro anticipates the move and plunges the Enchanted Blade into the Hishaku boss' heart. Yet, he realizes the sorcerer intentionally took the attack. The chapter then reveals Cloud Gouger has only three charges left before it dies.

Chihiro analyzes the situation and feels there's no point trying to spend those charges on the Hishaku boss because he doesn't know the sorcerer's true potential.

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in Chapter 32 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Moroever, he cannot jeopardize his original mission, which is to reach the Sazanami clan's cemetery and locate the emergency exit door. For that, he has to meet up with Hakuri and Shiba.

Thus, he looks back at the wooden wall and feels he must put everything on the line to burst through the wall and reach the other side. Meanwhile, on the other side of the battlefield, Hakuri tries his best to cast an Isou but fails.

Soya Sazanami reprimands him for believing in Chihiro. All this while, Hakuri thinks Chihiro must be planning to burst through the gates to reach his side. Following that, the chapter shows a flashback scene, featuring Chihiro, Shiba, and Hakuri.

Shiba, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The blonde-haired mentor tells Hakuri that he can use Isou. He then explains how the sorcery system works. According to Shiba in the chapter, every human being has Spirit Energy in their body.

One must skillfully circulate that energy to gain superhuman defensive capabilities and mobility. Unless one has a strong body, they cannot use sorcery. In Hakuri's case, he was able to sustain Hiyuki's Flame Bone of the Starving, which would have killed a normal human being.

In other words, his body is ready to perform sorcery, i.e., Isou. However, his traumatic past and his own fears restrict him from realizing his actual potential. Back to present, Hakuri remembers Chihiro's words about ending the Rakuzaichi auction together.

Hakuri uses Isou in Chapter 32 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

He leaves his fear behind, and chants Isou once more. This time, he successfully creates the shockwaves to send his elder brother toward the wooden wall.

At that moment, Chihiro Rokuhira demonstrates Mei: Shred to rummage through the wall and skewer Soya Sazanami with his blade from behind.

The HIshaku's leader is left impressed by Chihiro's composure. Finally, the chapter ends with Hiyuki Kagari appearing behind the Hishaku boss, signaling an impending battle.

What to expect in Kagurabachi Chapter 33? (speculative)

The Hishaku's leader and Hiyuki behind, as seen in Chapter 32 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Given how the latest chapter ended, Kagurabachi Chapter 33 will likely showcase Hiyuki Kagari taking on the Hishaku's leader. She has the Flame Bone of the Starving equipped, which can rival an Enchanted Blade.

She will look to hold off the Hishaku boss, while Chihiro and Hakuri will try to reach Shiba's location. Kagurabachi Chapter 33 may also shift the perspective to Shiba, and showcase his battle against the three Tou members.

