Negai no Astro Chapter 8: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Negai no Astro Chapter 8 is slated to be released on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #28, according to the official MANGA Plus website. However, most fans can read the chapter earlier on June 9, due to the differences in time zones.

The previous chapter of Negai no Astro saw Kou and Kuran realize their true selves. The former felt he was pressured by the responsibilities Botan left him with. Nevertheless, as per the agreement, Kuran left Ikebukuro to Kou and joined Hibaru to create a new faction.

Negai no Astro Chapter 8 release date and time

According to MANGA Plus, Negai no Astro Chapter 8 will be released on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 28th issue.

However, due to the varying time zones, most manga fans outside Japan can access Negai no Astro Chapter 8 at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, June 9 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, June 9 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, June 9 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, June 9 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 9 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, June 9 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, June 10 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, June 10 12:30 AM

Where to read Negai no Astro Chapter 8?

Hibaru, as seen in the manga (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

Manga enthusiasts can digitally read Negai no Astro Chapter 8 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, the MANGA Plus app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and VIZ Media's official website.

However, manga readers can only access the first and the latest three chapters on these platforms, except for the Shonen Jump+ app, where they would require a subscription to read all chapters.

Negai no Astro Chapter 7 recap

Picking up the events from the previous chapter, Negai no Astro Chapter 7 opens with Kuran recalling his true self, thanks to Kou. The boy wanted to smile again, which is why he received a transformation power.

Kuran tells Hibaru that taking on Botan's role was an immense pressure for him. Deep down, he wanted to change. Hibaru reminds him that he can let everything go and join him.

While Kuran doesn't mind joining Hibaru's forces, he is worried about the well-being of Sanmenroppi and the Club Asura at Ikebukuro. However, they assure the boy that he doesn't need to worry about them.

Terasu, as seen in the chapter (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

At the same time, Terasu feels that Kou must have struggled alone as well. Since the Sanmenroppi treated him like Botan's little brother, and not as a person, Kou must have wanted to destroy that and come out of the pigeonhole.

Meanwhile, Kou regains consciousness. He tells Kuran to go away since the Ikebukuro now belongs to him. Even though his words don't match his feelings, Kou assures Hibaru that he will do his part and work for him and the Ikebukuro.

Kuran, as seen in the chapter (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

He also requests the boy to take care of Kuran. Following that, the members of the Sanmenroppi grandly send off their previous leader. Kou shouts at him, saying he better return the next time with a smile.

At that moment, Kuran uses his Cheshire Astro to transform into his younger self, because otherwise he cannot express his emotions.

He assures Kuran that one day, he will return with a genuine smile on his face. Until then, he asks the boy to take care of Ikebukuro for him. The chapter ends with Hibaru suggesting they create a new faction, under the name, Hibaru Faction.

What to expect in Negai no Astro Chapter 8? (speculative)

Hibaru plans on opening his faction (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

Negai no Astro Chapter 8 will likely show Hibaru Yotsurugi creating a new faction with Terasu and Kuran. Aside from that, he will look to strengthen the faction with more members.

On the other side, Shio will probably learn about Hibaru's faction, and do something about it. In any case, Negai no Astro Chapter 8 may focus on story building.

