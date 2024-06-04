Kagurabachi Chapter 36: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi Chapter 36 is scheduled to be released on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 28th issue, according to the official MANGA Plus site. However, for most international manga readers' perusal, the chapter will be digitally accessible earlier on June 9, 2024.

The previous episode of Kagurabachi delved into Hakuri Sazanami's painful past, revealing his relationship with a merchandise girl he was supposed to protect until her relocation to the Rakuzaichi's storeroom.

However, a tragic incident changed his perspective toward the auction and his life. After that, the chapter returned to the present and showed Hakuri's latent genius prospering during his fight against Soya Sazanami.

Kagurabachi Chapter 36 release date and time

Expand Tweet

Trending

According to MANGA Plus, Kagurabachi Chapter 36 will be released on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #28. However, due to the varying time zones, most readers outside Japan can access the chapter digitally on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

The release dates and times for Kagurabachi Chapter 36, according to their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, June 9 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, June 9 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, June 9 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, June 9 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 9 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, June 9 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, June 10 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, June 10 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi Chapter 36?

Soya Sazanami, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Fans of Takeru Hokazono, who want to read Kagurabachi Chapter 36, can do so on multiple Shueisha-affiliated platforms, like the MANGA Plus site, the MANGA Plus app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and the official VIZ Media website for free.

However, only the first and the latest three chapters are freely available for the manga enthusiasts' perusal, except in the Shonen Jump+ app, which requires a monetary subscription to access all chapters. Fans also need to get a subscription to MANGA Plus if they wish to read beyond the six free chapters.

Kagurabachi Chapter 35 recap

Expand Tweet

Chapter 35, Cage, opens with the flashback events from August of the current year, focusing on the 108th Rakuzaichi auction's preparations. Hakuri is entrusted with watching over the well-being of a merchandise woman, who will get shifted to the auction's vault after three weeks.

The boy opens the door and finds the woman leaving her food untouched. The girl with the icy skin, as the chapter has described her, tells Hakuri that food cannot be enjoyed alone. She wants to talk to someone while having her meals. Hakuri hesitantly accepts her request for the sake of Rakuzaichi.

During the lunch hours, Hakuri confides in her the torture and trauma he has to go through daily from his family members, especially his elder brother, Soya Sazanami. The girl realizes the boy is also a reject like her.

Hakuri and the ice girl in Chapter 35 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Gradually, Hakuri becomes closer to the girl with the icy skin. Then on the final day, he unlocks her cage, proposing they have the meal outside. After returning with food, Hakuri notices to his horror the girl holding a knife to her throat.

The ice girl reveals that she intended to die from the start because she feels there's no hope even outside. She slits her throat in front of Hakuri, which sends the boy into a trauma.

The ice girl, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Following that, the chapter returns to the present. Soya Sazanami demonstrates his Isou to corner Hakuri. Battered and bruised, the boy lies on the ground. Thoughts about the ice girl swirl in his brain, and he realizes that he's the one who killed her.

The chapter ends with a plier from the past, with which Soya used to torture his brother, hitting him on the back. Hakuri lays on the ground, with Spirit Energy flickering from his left eye.

What to expect in Kagurabachi Chapter 36? (speculative)

Hakuri Sazanami, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Given how the latest chapter ended, Kagurabachi Chapter 36 will likely showcase Hakuri awakening his actual potential and demonstrating a new power. It was revealed that Soya often lost the tools he used to torture Hakuri.

Since the pliers from the flashback hit Soya on the back, it's possible that Hakuri has had a dormant sub-space, unknown to him. While this is only a speculation at this point, the young sorcerer may learn to control a subspace, similar to his father, Kyora Sazanami.

However, it will be interesting to see how he can utilize it in a one-on-one battle. Aside from this, Kagurabachi Chapter 36 could also shift the focus back to Chihiro and Shiba's battle against Tenri.

Also read: