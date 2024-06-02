Negai no Astro chapter 7 review: Kou and Kuran’s true selves come to light as the latter leaves Ikebukuro

Negai no Astro chapter 7, titled My True Self, was published in Japan on Monday, June 3, 2024. This chapter adds more emotional depth to the characters, Kou and Kuran, by exploring who they truly are and how circumstances can prevent one from living authentically. It also marks the start of a fresh adventure for Hibaru and his gang.

In the previous chapter, readers saw how Hibaru succeeded in freeing Kuran and the Sanmenroppi from Kou’s control. It also explores the character of Botan, who is Kou's older brother, and how his death has led to the present circumstances.

Negai no Astro chapter 7 shows Kou and Kuran setting out on their own journeys

Brief chapter highlights

In Negai no Astro chapter 7, Kuran expressed gratitude towards Kou for helping him rediscover his true self. He had hoped to regain his ability to smile and make a difference, but instead, he received a transformation Astro.

Hearing this, Hibaru invited him to come to their headquarters since he wished to make changes. However, Kuran stated that while he was open to joining Hibaru's mission, he could not abandon his men and Ikebukuro permanently.

Next in Negai no Astro chapter 7, Terasu observed that Kou, like Kuran, had been suffering alone. He was not recognized as an individual by Kuran and the Sanmenroppi, and was always seen as Botan's younger brother. It seemed that when Kou wished to destroy everything, he was actually hoping to eliminate this perception.

Kou woke up, as arrogant as ever, but promised to do his part in protecting Ikebukuro. In return, he asked Hibaru to look after Kuran. As Kuran was leaving, still with a poker face, he recalled how the intensity of Botan's death had caused him to even forget how to smile. However, Kou called out to him, demanding that he return with a smile.

Kuran used his Cheshire Astro to transform into his older self, as otherwise, he would not be able to express emotions. With the tears streaming down his face, he gave a smile and promised that one day he would return a genuine smile.

Towards the end of Negai no Astro chapter 7, Hibaru pointed out that their group now consisted of four members, so it was time to establish their own faction. He decided to name this faction the Hibaru Faction, much to the disappointment of both Terasu and Kuran.

Negai no Astro chapter 7 review

In this chapter, Kou and Kuran are explored in depth, revealing their true selves and what motivates their decisions. This totally changes the initial impressions formed when these characters were first introduced.

Kuran was initially portrayed as a stoic youngster who is also a skilled fighter, whereas Kou was seen as a brat who had usurped Kuran's place with his newfound powers. However, the deep love they share for each other has only been revealed recently.

One could complain that the chapter tends to be somewhat repetitive in emphasizing how deeply Kuran was impacted by Botan's death, especially since this has also been discussed in the previous chapter. Otherwise, it is a pretty solid read.

Negai no Astro chapter 6 recap

In the previous chapter, Kou was determined not to surrender, even though he was outclassed by Hibaru and taunted by the Sanmenroppi members. He remembered his elder brother, Botan, who was always there to support him. It was Botan's dream to be a club security as he was attracted to the idea of a delinquent who is also a protector. To honor Botan, Kuran not only kept his promise to protect Kou but also founded the Sanmenroppi.

As the battle raged on, Kuran revealed his transformation Astro and took Botan’s disguise to support Kou. But it did not help Kou, who realized it was not actually Botan before passing out. Kuran then declared that Kou had been disqualified because of his interference, resulting in Hibaru’s victory. He could now command Kuran and the Sanmenroppi.

