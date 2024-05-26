Negai no Astro chapter 6 review: Kou’s resentment toward Kuran revealed, followed by Kuran’s display of his Astro

Negai no Astro chapter 6, titled Older Brother, was published in Japan on Monday, May 27, 2024. The focus of the chapter is Kou, and how first impressions can be misleading, particularly when dealing with a character who is as guarded as Kou, in contrast to Hibaru, who is more like an open book. The chapter reveals the unexpected closeness between these two characters.

This development is in contrast to the mutual contempt displayed by Kou and Hibaru in the previous chapter. The two got into a throwdown following the Yotsurgui Family’s code, a method used by siblings to settle their disagreements.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Negai no Astro chapter 6 explores Kou’s backstory

Brief chapter highlights

Hibaru lands a blow on Kou in Negai no Astro chapter 6 (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

In Negai no Astro chapter 6, Kou refused to give up despite being badly beaten up by Hibaru. The Sanmenroppi members also gave him a hard time, bringing up his big brother Botan and how he would feel seeing Kou like this. Kou recalled the lighter Botan had gifted him on his birthday; Botan had always been there to help him when he got into battles due to his reckless behavior. Kuran often used to mimic Botan’s promise to always have Kou’s back, with a smile.

Negai no Astro chapter 6 also revealed that Botan had aspired to be club security, finding the concept of a delinquent protecting the town appealing. In honor of Botan, Kuran had not only upheld his promise to protect Kou but had also established the Sanmenroppi.

Kuran as seen in Negai no Astro chapter 6 (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

As the fight continued, Hibaru relentlessly attacked Kou, who refused to back down, even at the risk of losing his life. In the midst of this, Botan suddenly showed up behind Kou to reassure him and provide his support. But Kou realized it was actually Kuran just before he lost consciousness.

Kuran, who had used his transformation Astro, Cheshire Cat, explained that he had wished to be able to smile and do silly impressions again, for which he had been granted this power. He acknowledged that he had been shackled by the responsibilities he believed Botan had bestowed upon him. He speculated that Kou's wish to destroy everything might have stemmed from his desire to free him.

Finally, in Negai no Astro chapter 6, Kuran announced Kou's defeat due to his intervention, leading to Hibaru and Terasu seizing control over Kou, Kuran, and the Sanmenroppi.

Negai no Astro chapter 6 review

Botan in Negai no Astro chapter 6 (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

While it seemed that the battle between Hibaru and Kou was a done deal, Negai no Astro chapter 6 showed why sometimes it is better to let the action go to the background and take a look at the emotions at play that led to the battle in the first place. It was either Kou’s stubbornness or his determination that extended the battle, revealing a surprising aspect of his character. He was someone who deeply cared for his late brothers Botan and Kuran, even though he did not express it openly.

Negai no Astro chapter 5 recap

Kou as seen in Negai no Astro (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, it was established that if Kou lost to Hibaru, he would surrender Kuran and claim Terasu if he won. As the battle began, Kou, using his Astro, easily subdued Hibaru. He confessed his longstanding resentment toward Hibaru, who reminded him of his late brother Botan, whose demeanor he could not stand.

In the heat of the fight, Kou urged Hibaru to think logically and stop risking his life for others. Hibaru retorted with a headbutt and then threw a charged punch as well. Kou blocked the attack with his Astro arms, but they stopped working thereafter.

Meanwhile, Hibaru criticized Kou for betraying his people upon gaining power. He was particularly incensed that Kou failed to protect Kuran, who had always protected him. Out of respect for Kuran, he refrained from delivering the final blow and asked Kou to admit defeat.

