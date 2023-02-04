New art hints at Boruto's integral loss

Boruto artist Mikio Ikemoto recently unveiled an artwork that depicts Kawaki and Boruto as teenagers. As fans are aware, a time jump is possible, and the artwork just confirms that the much-anticipated event will take place very soon.

In the previous chapter, fans witnessed how Kawaki's righteous zeal drove him to betray Naruto, whom he detained in a different dimension.

Now he is determined to eliminate the whole Ohtsutsuki clan, including Boruto, who was implanted with Momoshiki. At the same time, the latter will undoubtedly try to avenge his parents while also attempting to defend himself. All this could only lead to the much-anticipated showdown.

The artwork clearly shows one of Boruto's characteristics, namely his scarred eye. It remains to be known how he got the scar and whether or not it will heal.

In the new post-time-skip artwork, Ikemoto depicts Boruto's lost eye

Post-timeskip Kawaki as in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The titular character's wounded eye had already been teased in the manga's first pages. His forehead protector was also damaged, indicating how deep the scar could go. Additionally, he was also dressed in what appears to be Sasuke's cloak and wielding his sword. In the flash-future, Konoha was in ruins, with the Hokage Rock, which overlooks Konoha, severely destroyed.

Kawaki and Boruto both prepared for their fight, though it appeared that neither of them wanted to if they had a better option. Kawaki also stated that the shinobi era had come to an end, whereas the latter insisted that he was still one. However, the flashforward ended before the fight commenced.

Ikemoto’s artwork

The titular character and Kawaki are shown together in Ikemoto's freshly published illustration. He has clearly made some minor adjustments to the character designs, the most noticeable of which is the former's scar. However, the scar isn't as long as it was first portrayed back in 2016.

The new looks show that both characters have matured and experienced adversity. Kawaki's hair is slightly longer, and Boruto's hair is shorter than it is now. The image gives the exact vibe of Sasuke and Naruto’s rivalry.

How will the titular character get the scar and will he still be able to use his eyes?

The titular character as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

There is currently no information on how the titular character sustained the eye damage, though there are numerous possibilities. As he carries the jougan in that eye, it would appear evident that Kawaki gave him the scar. The jougan is the Ohtsutsuki's unique power, therefore Kawaki's disdain for it is understandable.

However, the prologue might be seen as them finally meeting after a long period, and most likely never having properly fought each other before. At the same time, Code's invasion may also result in that scar. If not, there is still the possibility that Boruto inflicted the injuries himself in order to prevent Momoshiki from dominating him.

The prologue depicts him with his eyes closed, but as he opens them, it reveals that he is using his jougan. That could simply mean that his eye has lost its normal vision abilities but still has jougan skills.

