Boruto: 7 reasons why Kawaki is not going to fight Boruto anytime soon

Boruto chapter 77 finally provided readers with a satisfactory explanation for why they had witnessed Kawaki and Boruto fighting in the future while Konoha was in ruins. Kawaki's obsession with Naruto had become so deep that he couldn't think of anything other than eliminating all of his enemies to guarantee his safety. As he stated, even Boruto, the Hokage's son, will not be spared from this cleansing process.

Momoshiki had previously implanted his Karma in Boruto, and Kawaki recently realized that the Ohtsustuki was taking over Boruto's mind. He may also have understood that Momoshiki will soon take entire possession of Boruto's body like before and resurrect himself.

Kawaki's animosity towards the Ohtsutsuki Clan is reasonable given that he was groomed as a vessel for Isshiki Ohtsutsuki by Jigen under inhumane conditions. After being set free, he realized what had been taken from him and how he had been living like the living dead up until that point. Furthermore, Momoshiki desired to sacrifice him in order to harvest the God Tree which made matters worse.

Although a fight between Boruto and Kawaki will inevitably happen, here are seven different reasons why the latter may decide to hold off for the time being.

Here is why Boruto versus Kawaki is still a long way off

1) Code could impede Kawaki

Shikamaru is now preoccupied with Code, who is preparing to invade Konoha. It may appear to be the ideal opportunity for Kawaki to complete his goal of killing Boruto. Kawaki's greatest commitment is to Konoha and Naruto, and so it stands to reason that Code will likely be Kawaki's main target as of now.

Furthermore, Code's inheriting of Isshiki's will may give Kawaki even more reason to stop him. However, he is not expected to join in Konoha's protection and may prefer not to act at all.

2) Boruto’s friends will intervene

When chapter 75 closed with Boruto experiencing a dizzying vision of the future in which he was confronted by Kawaki, readers also saw an enraged Mitsuki in Sage mode. Sarada, Shikadai, and others were also found to be close behind Kawaki.

The protagonists' ages in this vision suggest that this meeting will take place in the near future. Boruto and Kawaki, on the other hand, both appear older in the flash forward from the prologue. This could only suggest that Kawaki will be met with such opposition that he will be forced to retreat.

3) Kawaki might go after the other Ohtsutsukis first

In chapter 77, Kawaki declared clearly that his role is to protect Naruto at all costs, and readers have already witnessed him do so several times. He has placed his life on the line several times because of his loyalty.

He went on to say that the entire Ohtsutsuki Clan is a threat to Naruto and that he intends to murder them all. Given that everyone in Konoha will be on high alert following the disappearances of Naruto and Hinata, he could leave the village and go in search of the other Ohtsutsuki.

4) Konoha is still intact

A seemingly quiet Konoha after everything has crumbled into ruin was depicted in the manga series' beginning. Kawaki declared that the age of the shinobi had passed, which, while unclear, could imply that a huge number of people had died in Konoha and elsewhere.

Boruto appeared to have been through a heavy battle, as evidenced by a scar over his right eye and his damaged forehead protection. However, such a battle would undoubtedly be on the scale of the Fourth Great Shinobi War, and Boruto versus Kawaki would take place only after it had concluded.

5) Sasuke's intervention

The Shadow Hokage will definitely try to intervene before Kawaki reaches Boruto, because both the Hokage and his student Boruto's life are in jeopardy. Based on what has been shown of the future, no one will know where Naruto and Hinata are. Sasuke may not be the same strong individual he was before losing his arm and Rinnegan, but underestimating him would be a mistake.

The parallels that have been established between Sasuke and Kawaki may also be the reason why a confrontation between the two is unavoidable. As someone with a similar past, Sasuke is the one who understands him the most at the moment. Furthermore, he had learned his lessons and returned to serve Konoha. As a result, readers may expect both blows and words of wisdom from him.

6) Boruto's sword

The blade that Boruto was using in the flash forward prologue is a crucial detail as it resembled Sasuke's blade. Even Boruto's cloak was strikingly similar to Sasuke's.

This plainly foreshadowed Sasuke and Kawaki's encounter, which is unlikely to go well for the former, since he will either be severely injured or slain. As a result, Boruto will use his idol and mentor's sword to confront the wrongdoer.

7) A change of plans

In the prologue, where readers were given a glimpse of the future, Kawaki indicated that he intended to send Boruto to the same location where he sent the Seventh Hokage. It was initially assumed that he had already killed Naruto and sent him to the afterlife and that he intended to do the same to Boruto. The meaning changed completely when it was revealed in the most recent chapter that he had used his dojutsu called Daikokuten to transport him to another dimension.

But for the time being, it is evident that his intention is to kill Boruto rather than imprison him, as he has done with Naruto and Hinata. Something vital should happen to cause him to revise his position and it will probably not be something immediate.

It is unknown how the tale will progress and how Kawaki will achieve his aim of killing all Ohtsustuki members, but the confrontation between Boruto and him that was teased at the beginning of the series is certainly not going to happen anytime soon for one or all of the reasons listed above.

When everyone understands that Kawaki is connected to the disappearance of the Hokage and his wife, a brief confrontation may still occur, however, there may be little to no exchange of blows.

