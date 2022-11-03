New Paladins in Black Clover chapter 343 spoilers send everyone into frenzy of speculation

Black Clover chapter 343 spoilers and raw scans were released late Tuesday night, November 1. They presented the highly anticipated Asta versus Ichika fight. Although short, the bout is incredibly satisfying, giving fans essentially everything they asked and hoped for in the buildup to the spoilers being released.

However, the end of Black Clover chapter 343 offered a completely unforeseen turn of events, with none other than Sister Lily appearing at the Hino Country’s borders. With her are two new Paladins whom fans have not been introduced to yet.

Unsurprisingly, fans have taken to speculating and coming up with answers as to who these two new Paladins might be. Follow along as this article briefly recaps the spoilers and addresses predominant fan reactions to and theories on the Black Clover chapter 343 spoilers.

Black Clover chapter 343 spoilers see fans playing detective in attempt to identify new Paladins

Fan reactions

J-Cloud☁️ @JcloudAnimeTalk Since Lucius just bringing ppl back, at this point I wouldn’t be surprised if Morgen becomes a paladin #BCSpoilers Since Lucius just bringing ppl back, at this point I wouldn’t be surprised if Morgen becomes a paladin #BCSpoilers https://t.co/lugCVtSP5a

Black Clover chapter 343 spoilers start by detailing the beginning of Asta and Ichika’s fight, which is unsurprisingly the main focus of the issue. This battle is, after all, incredibly and emotionally important to them, with both essentially fighting over their opinions of Captain Yami. In any case, their bout begins with Asta activating the Devil Union mode as a means of Yoryoku repellent.

With Yoryoku and magic being the same in essence, Asta’s Anti-Magic should make quick work of the Hino Country’s Yoryoku as it does the Clover Kingdom’s magic. In response, Ichika activates the Dark Yojutsu: Black Star spell.

She then states that Dark Yojutsu is mainly meant for taijutsu (fist-fighting) and kenjutsu (sword fighting), which likely holds true for general Yami clan users as well.

Asta is apparently keeping up with Ichika quite well, which infuriates the Ryuzen Seven member. She begins berating Asta’s dream, saying that a man without determination or ability could never become the Wizard King, a Shogun’s equal.

Oblivious @oblivibum my guy CANNOT catch a break Not Sister Lily and the paladins traveling to an entirely different country to make sure Asta's deadmy guy CANNOT catch a break #BCSpoilers Not Sister Lily and the paladins traveling to an entirely different country to make sure Asta's dead 😭 my guy CANNOT catch a break #BCSpoilers https://t.co/mWwX6KGv2D

Asta says he feels Ichika’s anger towards him and Yami via her Ki but also detects something else. Suddenly, he figures out the form of his Zetten, thinking he can win if he executes it perfectly. However, before he can do so, Ryuya steps in and stops the two before their final clash.

After powering down, Asta admits that he couldn’t use his Zetten correctly, counting it as a loss as he acknowledges he needs a bit more time to perfect it. However, time is something he seems to not have, as Ryu says that “they” have arrived.

Black Clover chapter 343 then shows Sister Lily, still in Paladin form, with two new, unknown Paladins in tow as they hover at the Hino Country’s coast.

Michael Hart ♣️ @DarkFoxTeam_ Assuming the Paladin next to Lily is both Rades and Heath, then it'd make sense. Rades and Heath were both in the Eye of the Midnight Sun, so his spell could've brought him back. But the question is... Why? Did Lucius need him or is there something else at play? #BCSpoilers Assuming the Paladin next to Lily is both Rades and Heath, then it'd make sense. Rades and Heath were both in the Eye of the Midnight Sun, so his spell could've brought him back. But the question is... Why? Did Lucius need him or is there something else at play? #BCSpoilers https://t.co/hNqPoEpgoM

Despite the two new Paladins being in the background of a single panel, fans are almost positive they’ve identified them as Rades and Heath. At the very least, many people seem certain that the one on the right with the scarred face is indeed Heath, with Revchi being the other main suspect besides Rades for the other Paladin.

DarkSukehiro @DarkSukehiro

#BCSpoilers Given Heath doesnt have paladin horns,Then its possible Lucius been performing experiments on humans that will become paladins,similar to Megicula giving Loro a dev transformation without becoming a dev host,Or Lucius fused flesh of devs to give Grice soul a new body Given Heath doesnt have paladin horns,Then its possible Lucius been performing experiments on humans that will become paladins,similar to Megicula giving Loro a dev transformation without becoming a dev host,Or Lucius fused flesh of devs to give Grice soul a new body#BCSpoilers https://t.co/t23sOEUQJy

Saraa 💢💥 @prickly_queen8

Does this mean that they are nother Type of paladins?

#BCSpoilers Did you notice that Heath and the other guy don't have horns like Sister Lily?Does this mean that they are nother Type of paladins? Did you notice that Heath and the other guy don't have horns like Sister Lily?Does this mean that they are nother Type of paladins? #BCSpoilers https://t.co/TAcXMcIct7

Fans have also noticed that the Black Clover chapter 343's raw scans see these two Paladins without the horns that Sister Lily has. They are thus theorizing that there may be different tiers or types of these entities, with Lucius performing a multitude of experiments to find out what the best end result is. If this is true, the Paladin army could be much more varied and unpredictable than previously thought.

