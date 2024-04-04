A Few Moments of Cheers anime film announces June 2024 premiere and more

On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, Bandai Namco Filmworks' Emotion label revealed the full trailer and main visual for the upcoming A Few Moments of Cheers anime film, confirming the film's June 2024 opening. The trailer also revealed additional cast and staff members for the movie and revealed and previewed the movie's theme song, Cyan, by rock band Frederic.

The roughly 60-second-long trailer for the A Few Moments of Cheers anime film mainly focuses on central characters Asaya Kanata and Yu Orie, played by Natsuki Hanae and Mariya Ise, respectively. The trailer briefly introduces the two newly announced characters in its latter moments. However, it does not feature singer-songwriter Kei Sugawara's performance as the singing voice for the Yu Orie character.

The A Few Moments of Cheers anime film is a collaborative original project between screenwriter Jukki Hanada, music video production group Hurray!, and 100Studio. Hanada is credited for penning the film's original script and story, undoubtedly pulling from his plentiful experience as a veteran anime screenwriter for prior musician-focused anime series.

A Few Moments of Cheers anime film set to open in Japanese theaters on June 14, 2024

Expand Tweet

The A Few Moments of Cheers anime film has confirmed its Japanese theatrical release date as Friday, June 14, 2024. As of this article's writing, there is no confirmed international release information for the film. This information, if coming at all, will most likely be shared in Fall 2024 at the earliest, given the movie's Summer 2024 release in Japan.

The newly announced cast members and characters are Yuma Uchida as Daisuke Tonosaki and Fuka Izumi as Emi Nakagawa. Newly announced staff members include Noriyoshi Konuma as sound director and Tomoyuki Kono in music. POPREQ of Hurray! is credited as the film's director, Ohajiki as the assistant director, and Magotsuki as the art director.

Expand Tweet

Music video creator trio Hurray! is producing the anime in collaboration with 100Studio, with the former group best known for creating music videos for the Yorushika band. Vocaloid scene music producer Vivi is composing the songs appearing in the film. Hanada is penning the film's story and script and has written for several similar anime, including Sound! Euphonium, Love Live! Sunshine!!, Love Live! Superstar!!, and Girls Band Cry.

The film's story begins when high schooler Asaya Kanata meets teacher Yu Orie while she's doing a street performance. As an amateur music video creator, Kanata implores Orie (who had given up on her dreams of being a professional musician) to let him make a music video of her music. Their journey begins from this point on.

Related links

Love Live! anime writer Jukki Hanada reveals original anime film's release date and more

Crunchyroll reveals Spring 2024 anime line-up and release schedule

10 most highly anticipated Spring 2024 anime (so far)