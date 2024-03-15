A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime announces release date

On Friday, March 15, 2024, the official website of A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime disclosed that the series will premiere in July 2024 on Tokyo MX and BS NTV. In addition, the anime also revealed details about its stage event at AnimeJapan 2024.

Mob kara Hajimaru Tansaku Eiyūtan, also known as A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero is a light novel series by Kaisho and Almi. The anime series was officially announced in January 2024 with a teaser visual and trailer, following after which it revealed its release window.

A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime set for July 2024 release

On Friday, March 15, 2024, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime revealed that the series will premiere in July 2024, i.e., in the Summer 2024 anime season.

The television anime is set to premiere on TOKYO MX and BS NTV.

In addition, the anime's website revealed that the TOKYO MX booth at AnimeJapan 2024 will feature a stage event for A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime.

Kaito as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gekkou)

As part of the stage event, the voice actors of the series' main characters - Yuya Hozumi (Kaito Takagi) and Kana Hanazawa (Sylphy) will make an appearance with a secret guest.

The stage event is scheduled for Sunday, March 24, 2024, between 10:30 and 11:10 AM JST at Tokyo Big Sight East Hall 5 & 6 J04 TOKYO MX Booth.

What is A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime about?

A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime follows the story of Kaito Takagi, a high school student with low status and a so-called mob character. He lived his life as an ordinary explorer, hunting slime every day in a dungeon that appeared in Japan. With that, he earned his pocket money as he longed to get together with his childhood friend, the Madonna of his class.

Sylphy and Kaito as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gekkou)

One day, he encounters a never-before-seen golden slime. Despite being baffled by it, Kaito fights and defeats it. Upon winning the fight, he receives a reward called the servant card, a very rare item with a valuation of hundreds of millions in the market. The servant card is capable of summoning an otherworldly mythical being.

Thus, when Kaito uses the servant card, he summons a beautiful warrior maiden, a Valkyrie called Sylphy. With her, Kaito begins his adventure to rise from being a mob to a hero.

