Acro Trip anime confirms Fall 2024 release with main PV

On Thursday, April 25, 2024, the official website and X handle for the Acro Trip anime shared the series' main promotional video. According to the short clip, the anime is set to premiere in Fall 2024, and more specifically, in October 2024. Besides the release window, the PV has provided new footage for the anime.

Produced by Voil studios, Acro Trip anime serves as a television anime adaptation of Yone Sawata's eponymous Japanese manga series. The author launched this Shojo manga in Shueisha's Ribon magazine in February 2017, where it ran until December 2022 over five tankobon volumes.

Acro Trip anime premieres in October 2024

Happinet's official YouTube channel streamed the main trailer for the Acro Trip anime on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Later, the anime's official website and X handle shared the PV with fans. According to the promotional video, the series will begin its broadcast in October 2024, which implies the Fall 2024 session.

Even though an exact release date wasn't disclosed, fans can expect the staff to reveal it sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, the latest trailer has grabbed the audience's attention with new scenes.

The PV gives fans a glimpse of Acro Trip anime's comedic plot and features important characters. Apart from showcasing plenty of new comedy scenes, the trailer also reveals the moment that prompts Chizuko Date to walk into the path of evil.

It was earlier revealed that Miku Ito would star in this comedy anime as Chizuko Date, the protagonist. Miku-san had earlier voiced Miku Nanako from The Quintessential Quintuplets. Inori Minase joins her in the voice cast as Berry Blossom.

Aside from Inori-san and Miku-san, the voice cast for the Acro Trip anime also includes Nobunaga Shimazaki, who plays the role of Chrome. Shimazaki-san has garnered fame as a VA for voicing characters such as Yuki Soma from Fruits Basket, Seishiro Negi from Blue Lock, and others.

Kengo Kawanishi, renowned for playing Gen Asagiri in the Dr. Stone anime, features in this comedy anime's voice cast as Mashirou. More cast members will be announced sooner rather than later.

Chroma and Chizuko, as seen in the anime (Image via Voil)

Aside from a stellar cast, Acro Trip anime has a fabulous staff team, with Ayumu Kotake at the helm at Voil Studios. Shinichi Inotsume is listed as the series composer, while King Records is in charge of the music production.

Toshie Kawamura, famous for contributing to Yes! Precure 5 anime, has joined this anime's staff as a character designer. Other staff members include Keisune Yanagi as editor, Ryo Tanaka as sound director, Miho Hasegawa as color designer, and Miwa Kawasaki as art director, among others.

Berry Blossom, as seen in the anime (Image via Voil)

Based on Yone Sawata's manga series, Acro Trip anime centers on an otaku girl, Chizuko Date, from Niigata Prefecture. She adores Berry Blossom, a magical girl, who protects the city from evil.

However, Chroma, the leader of a nefarious organization, Fossa Magna, lacks power. As a result, the frequent battles between Berry Blossom and Chroma have become meaningless in the city.

Chizuko decides to make Berry Blossom relevant again. However, by a twist of fate, she gets recruited by the evil organization, Fossa Magna. As such, the anime explores the middle school girl Chizuko's unforeseen adventures.

