Overlord movie: The Sacred Kingdom Arc announces Fall 2024 premiere, additional cast, and more with PV

On Friday, March 22, 2024, Kadokawa streamed a teaser promotional video for the Overlord movie: The Sacred Kingdom Arc. The short clip revealed the movie's Fall 2024 debut, an additional cast, and more staff. However, an exact release date is yet to be disclosed.

Overlord movie: The Sacred Kingdom Arc is an adaptation of the original light novel's The Paladin of the Holy Kingdom Arc. This will be the third anime movie adaptation of Kugane Maruyama and So-Bin's light novel. Aside from movies, the light novel has also inspired three seasons of TV anime.

Overlord movie: The Sacred Kingdom Arc premieres in Fall 2024

As mentioned, the official staff for the Overlord movie: The Sacred Kingdom Arc shared a promotional video on Thursday, March 22, 2024, to announce Fall 2024 as the movie's premiere window. In other words, fans can expect the film to be released sometime between October and December 2024.

The promotional clip highlights the story's setting, the Kingdom of Roble. It begins with the knights announcing their presence to the Sacred Queen of Roble. The short video then transitions to Ainz Ooal Gown's army's arrival in the kingdom.

Interestingly, the trailer showcases the key moments from The Paladin of the Holy Kingdom Arc from the light novel in animated form. At the same time, the PV introduces four new cast members.

Yoshino Aoyama joins the voice cast as Neia Baraja, while Hitomi Nabatame voices Remedios Custodio. Saori Hayami plays the role of Calca Bessarez, the queen of the Sacred Kingdom, while Haruka Tomatsu lends her voice to Kelart Custodio.

Comments from the voice actors have arrived on the official website of the Overlord movie: The Sacred Kingdom Arc, where they revealed how excited they are to play their respective roles. Additionally, the seiyuus (voice actors) asked the audience to look forward to the movie.

These voice actors will join the returning cast members, who are here as follows:

Satoshi Hino as Momonga

Yumi Hara as Albedo

Masayuki Kato as Demiurge

Ainz Ooal Gown, as seen in the movie's visual (Image via Madhouse)

Naoyuki Ito returns to Madhouse Studios to direct the movie. He is also listed as the scriptwriter and composer. Yuki Sugawara joins him to collaborate on the scripts.

Satoshi Tasaki also returns as the chief animation director and character designer, while Fumiyuki Go handles the sound direction at Bit Grooove Promotion. Shuji Katayama from Team MAX is credited as the music composer. Kadokawa Animation is set to distribute the movie.

Demiurge, as seen in the movie's teaser (Image via Madhouse)

Based on the light novel, Overlord movie: The Sacred Kingdom Arc will adapt The Paladin of the Holy Kingdom Arc from volume 12 of Kugane Maruyama's (author) and So-Bin's (illustrator) light novel.

According to the light novel, the narrative takes place in the Kingdom of Roble, which has enjoyed a peaceful era with Calca as the Sacred Queen. However, tragedy strikes when Jaldabaoth, a terrifying demon, appears.

The leaders of the Holy Kingdom realize that their defenses aren't enough. As such, they head to the magical country of Ainz Ooal Gown to seek his assistance. In the moment of peril, they have no choice but to parlay with the "undead king."

