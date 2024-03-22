Dahlia in Bloom anime confirms July 2024 premiere and more

Thursday, March 21, 2024 saw the staff of the television Dahlia in Bloom anime series begin streaming a new promotional video previewing the series’ opening theme song. Moreover, the series also confirmed its July 2024 release date, as well as its ending theme song and more cast for the upcoming anime series.

While the series confirmed its July 2024 release window, a full-fledged release date and time has yet to be revealed for the Dahlia in Bloom anime yet International streaming information is likewise unavailable. However, both should be revealed in the coming months as the Summer 2025 anime series approaches.

The Dahlia in Bloom anime serves as the television anime adaptation of author Hiasya Amagishi and illustrator Kei’s original light novel series, fully titled Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools. The series first began as a web novel by Amagishi on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in April 2018, and is still ongoing in this format today.

Dahlia in Bloom anime confirms Summer 2024 premiere and more

As mentioned above, the Dahlia in Bloom anime confirmed its July 2024 release window alongside the release of a new promotional video, new key visual and several other key pieces of info.

The promotional video previewed the anime’s opening theme song, which will be “Chiisana Tsubomi” by Nako Misaki. Marina Horiuchi is set to perform the ending theme song “Glitter.”

The anime will star Saori Onishi as Dahlia Rossetti, and Atsushi Tamaru as Wolfred Scalfarotto. The two will be joined by nelly revealed cast members Riho Iida as Irma Nuvolari, Kenichiro Matsuda as Marcella Nuvolari, Fuka Izumi as Lucia Fano, Hiroki Takahashi as Ivano Badoer, Yuriko Yamaguchi as Gabriella Jedda and Tomohiro Ono as Tobias Orlando.

Yosuke Kubo is directing the Dahlia in Bloom anime series at Typhoon Graphics and Imagica studios, who are collaborating on the series.

Yuichiro Higashide is overseeing the series scripts, while Satomi Kurita is designing the characters and Kou Otani is composing the music. Yukio Nagasaki is the sound director for the anime series. J-Novel club licenses the light novels for release in English, describing the story:

“After dying of overwork in Japan, Dahlia is reborn into a world filled with magic. Raised by a master of magical toolmaking, she develops a passion for the craft and becomes engaged to her father's apprentice. Before her father can see her wed, however, he suddenly passes away. As if this weren't enough, on the day before their wedding, her fiancé announces that he's in love—but not with her!

Dahlia finally realizes she needs to live for herself. She vows to be her own woman from now on and devote herself to her craft, even if it's not quite the quiet life she was hoping for! From a chance encounter with a knight to starting her own company, there are challenges aplenty on the horizon. But this young craftswoman is no longer a shrinking violet—she's Dahlia, and she's ready to bloom.”

