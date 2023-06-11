Am I Actually the Strongest? Anime episode 1 release date, countdown, where to watch, and more

The much-awaited anime adaptation of Am I Actually the strongest is set to release next month, as revealed in a PV released on June 9. Based on the isekai novel series by Sai Sumimori and illustrated by Ai Takahashi, Am I Actually the Strongest follows a shut-in protagonist who is reincarnated into a new world as Hart Zenfis.

Fans who’ve read the manga have shown much excitement surrounding the release of the adaptation, which has also revealed some additional casting information in the recent trailer along with a new key visual. This article will provide the countdown to the release of episode 1, in addition to streaming details and more.

Am I Actually the Strongest: Countdown and more

Shueishaleaks @shueishaleaks Am I Actually the Strongest? New PV

Broadcast begins from July 1, 2023



Am I Actually the Strongest? New PVBroadcast begins from July 1, 2023 https://t.co/mPMkK63SOA

Am I Actually the Strongest will be making its debut in the anime industry on July 1, 10:30 pm, on Japan’s ANiMAZiNG Programming block and ABC Network.

Fans around the world who have been wondering where they can watch the fantasy anime can finally rest easy because Crunchyroll has licensed the anime. Additionally, Hulu will also be providing streaming options for the anime.

MyAnimeList @myanimelist listani.me/jitsuoresaikyo… News: Jitsu wa Ore, Saikyou deshita? (Am I Actually the Strongest?) reveals additional cast, staff, theme songs, key visual, July 2 premiere; Takashi Naoya (Kinsou no Vermeil) directs adventure fantasy TV anime at Staple Entertainment #実は俺最強でした News: Jitsu wa Ore, Saikyou deshita? (Am I Actually the Strongest?) reveals additional cast, staff, theme songs, key visual, July 2 premiere; Takashi Naoya (Kinsou no Vermeil) directs adventure fantasy TV anime at Staple Entertainment #実は俺最強でした listani.me/jitsuoresaikyo… https://t.co/Psw3EhkN43

The announcement also revealed the opening and ending theme songs for the series with the former being ‘Reset Life?’ By Lezel and the latter ‘Himi CHU Pri Love Magic’, performed by Star★Shiμ'ne!!!

The additional cast revealed in the PV trailer is as follows:

Nobutoshi Canna as Johnny, a knight skeleton

Chitose Morinaga as Gigan, a giant golem

Yuko Kaida as Oratoria Belgam, a professor at the magic academy

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Schneider Halfen, vice-president of the magic academy’s student council

Yu Kobayashi as Giselotte Orteus, Hart’s real mother and the king’s wife

Directed by Takashi Naoya, who had also worked on Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru and Tales of Wedding Rings, Am I Actually the Strongest isekai anime will be produced by Staple Entertainment, which is also associated with Attack on Titan: The Final Season and That time I Got Reincarnated as a slime. Additionally, Tatsuya Takashi and Tetsuya Yamada are writing the scripts together with Shoko Yasuda designing the characters.

The light novel series was initially published by Sumimori on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in September 2018 and later began serialization in Kodansha’s monthly shonen Sirius magazine on April 3, 2019.

anizeen.com 🌸 @anizeen A dramatic new preview video, a new key visual, new cast members, the Japanese TV schedule, and the OP / ED theme song performers have all been revealed for Am I Actually the Strongest?, an upcoming TV #anime based on the isekai fantasy light novel serie… bit.ly/3qDsOUS A dramatic new preview video, a new key visual, new cast members, the Japanese TV schedule, and the OP / ED theme song performers have all been revealed for Am I Actually the Strongest?, an upcoming TV #anime based on the isekai fantasy light novel serie… bit.ly/3qDsOUS https://t.co/6ycyY45QAd

Kodansha USA started publishing Am I Actually the Strongest digital version in English, which describes the series as:

"To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing... but to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless?? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart—or Hart to his new friends—must find his way through a dangerous world...but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!"

Outline of Am I The Strongest series

Kodansha USA @KodanshaManga



Am I Actually the Strongest?, Volume 2

Story by Sai Sumimori

Art by Ai Takahashi



🗡️She mistook Haruto for a hero of justice! Now, he plays along and calls himself the Black Knight as he ventures out to protect the frontier region



ow.ly/lzUq50NGgZE NEW Kodansha Print:Am I Actually the Strongest?, Volume 2Story by Sai SumimoriArt by Ai Takahashi🗡️She mistook Haruto for a hero of justice! Now, he plays along and calls himself the Black Knight as he ventures out to protect the frontier region NEW Kodansha Print:🔮Am I Actually the Strongest?, Volume 2🔮Story by Sai SumimoriArt by Ai Takahashi🗡️She mistook Haruto for a hero of justice! Now, he plays along and calls himself the Black Knight as he ventures out to protect the frontier regionow.ly/lzUq50NGgZE https://t.co/c1d2f2uXD8

Hart’s parents abandon him despite being royalty in a forest in the new world when he’s a baby for being powerless. Hart must now survive in the harsh environment filled with monsters if he wants to live the peaceful life he so much desires.

However, Hart proves to possess overpowering strength as he is able to submit Fenrir Flay using his Barrier magic, who since then begins to guard and take care of him. Later, after being adopted by a distant relative, Hart must learn to control his powers and survive in the new world as the strongest person in the universe.

Poll : 0 votes