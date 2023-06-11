Am I Actually the Strongest? Anime episode 1 release date, countdown, where to watch, and more

The much-awaited anime adaptation of Am I Actually the strongest is set to release next month, as revealed in a PV released on June 9. Based on the isekai novel series by Sai Sumimori and illustrated by Ai Takahashi, Am I Actually the Strongest follows a shut-in protagonist who is reincarnated into a new world as Hart Zenfis.
Fans who’ve read the manga have shown much excitement surrounding the release of the adaptation, which has also revealed some additional casting information in the recent trailer along with a new key visual. This article will provide the countdown to the release of episode 1, in addition to streaming details and more.
Am I Actually the Strongest: Countdown and more
Am I Actually the Strongest will be making its debut in the anime industry on July 1, 10:30 pm, on Japan’s ANiMAZiNG Programming block and ABC Network.
Fans around the world who have been wondering where they can watch the fantasy anime can finally rest easy because Crunchyroll has licensed the anime. Additionally, Hulu will also be providing streaming options for the anime.
The announcement also revealed the opening and ending theme songs for the series with the former being ‘Reset Life?’ By Lezel and the latter ‘Himi CHU Pri Love Magic’, performed by Star★Shiμ'ne!!!
The additional cast revealed in the PV trailer is as follows:
- Nobutoshi Canna as Johnny, a knight skeleton
- Chitose Morinaga as Gigan, a giant golem
- Yuko Kaida as Oratoria Belgam, a professor at the magic academy
- Nobuhiko Okamoto as Schneider Halfen, vice-president of the magic academy’s student council
- Yu Kobayashi as Giselotte Orteus, Hart’s real mother and the king’s wife
Directed by Takashi Naoya, who had also worked on Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru and Tales of Wedding Rings, Am I Actually the Strongest isekai anime will be produced by Staple Entertainment, which is also associated with Attack on Titan: The Final Season and That time I Got Reincarnated as a slime. Additionally, Tatsuya Takashi and Tetsuya Yamada are writing the scripts together with Shoko Yasuda designing the characters.
The light novel series was initially published by Sumimori on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in September 2018 and later began serialization in Kodansha’s monthly shonen Sirius magazine on April 3, 2019.
Kodansha USA started publishing Am I Actually the Strongest digital version in English, which describes the series as:
"To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing... but to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless?? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart—or Hart to his new friends—must find his way through a dangerous world...but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!"
Outline of Am I The Strongest series
Hart’s parents abandon him despite being royalty in a forest in the new world when he’s a baby for being powerless. Hart must now survive in the harsh environment filled with monsters if he wants to live the peaceful life he so much desires.
However, Hart proves to possess overpowering strength as he is able to submit Fenrir Flay using his Barrier magic, who since then begins to guard and take care of him. Later, after being adopted by a distant relative, Hart must learn to control his powers and survive in the new world as the strongest person in the universe.