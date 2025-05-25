Apothecary Diaries to Jujutsu Kaisen: All Best Voice Actor winners at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025

With the recent Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 event on May 25, 2025, many voice actors for different languages received awards as the best in their category. Instead of the traditional nomination via listing and announcing, the presenters, Tim Lyu and Lauren Moore, directly announced the winners among the other announced awards.
The winners for the best voice actors were announced during the pre-show of the auspicious event and concluded till the main stage took place. From The Apothecary Diaries to Jujutsu Kaisen, here are all the winners for the best voice actor categories in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025.
Every Best Voice Actor winner of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025
As mentioned earlier, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 gave awards to the Best Voice Actor from several different anime series of 2025, which ranged across languages from different countries and regions. Instead of going with the traditional section-by-section approach of every language, they only showed the winners for every category.
For the Japanese category, Aoi Yuki won the category as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries). The other nominees were Atsumi Tanezaki as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End), Kenichi Suzumura as Bravern (Brave Bang Bravern!), Shion Wakayama as Momo (DAN DA DAN), Sayaka Sembongi as Marcille Donato (Delicious in Dungeon), and Natsuki Hanae as Okarun (DAN DA DAN).
For the English category, Aleks Le won as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling), while the other nominees for the category were AJ Beckles as Okarun (Dandadan), Jessie James Grelle as Armin Arlelt (Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2), Mallorie Rodak as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End), Sarah Natochenny as Alya (Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian), and SungWon Cho as Senshi (Delicious in Dungeon).
While these are the main two languages the anime are streamed worldwide, there are also other language dubs that Crunchroll offers to their audiences. The voice actors for those categories were also awarded on the stage of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025.
The other Best Voice Actor awards that were announced were Hiba Snobar as Anya Forger (Spy x Family Season 2) in Arabic, Charles Emmanuel as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling) in Brazilian Portuguese, Masumi Mutsuda as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling) in Castilian Spanish, and Adrien Antoine as Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8) in French.
Other winners were Lohit Sharma as Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2) in Hindi, Ilaria Pellicone as Kyomoto (Look Back) in Italian, Miguel Ángel Leal as Eren Jaeger (Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2) in Latin Spanish, and Daniel Schlauch as Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece) in German.
