Apothecary Diaries to Jujutsu Kaisen: All Best Voice Actor winners at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025

With the recent Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 event on May 25, 2025, many voice actors for different languages received awards as the best in their category. Instead of the traditional nomination via listing and announcing, the presenters, Tim Lyu and Lauren Moore, directly announced the winners among the other announced awards.

Ad

The winners for the best voice actors were announced during the pre-show of the auspicious event and concluded till the main stage took place. From The Apothecary Diaries to Jujutsu Kaisen, here are all the winners for the best voice actor categories in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025.

Every Best Voice Actor winner of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025

Winners of the Japanese and English Best Voice Actor categories (Images via Crunchyroll)

As mentioned earlier, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 gave awards to the Best Voice Actor from several different anime series of 2025, which ranged across languages from different countries and regions. Instead of going with the traditional section-by-section approach of every language, they only showed the winners for every category.

Ad

Trending

For the Japanese category, Aoi Yuki won the category as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries). The other nominees were Atsumi Tanezaki as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End), Kenichi Suzumura as Bravern (Brave Bang Bravern!), Shion Wakayama as Momo (DAN DA DAN), Sayaka Sembongi as Marcille Donato (Delicious in Dungeon), and Natsuki Hanae as Okarun (DAN DA DAN).

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the English category, Aleks Le won as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling), while the other nominees for the category were AJ Beckles as Okarun (Dandadan), Jessie James Grelle as Armin Arlelt (Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2), Mallorie Rodak as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End), Sarah Natochenny as Alya (Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian), and SungWon Cho as Senshi (Delicious in Dungeon).

While these are the main two languages the anime are streamed worldwide, there are also other language dubs that Crunchroll offers to their audiences. The voice actors for those categories were also awarded on the stage of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The other Best Voice Actor awards that were announced were Hiba Snobar as Anya Forger (Spy x Family Season 2) in Arabic, Charles Emmanuel as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling) in Brazilian Portuguese, Masumi Mutsuda as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling) in Castilian Spanish, and Adrien Antoine as Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8) in French.

Other winners were Lohit Sharma as Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2) in Hindi, Ilaria Pellicone as Kyomoto (Look Back) in Italian, Miguel Ángel Leal as Eren Jaeger (Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2) in Latin Spanish, and Daniel Schlauch as Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece) in German.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More