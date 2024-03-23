On March 23, 2024, Arifureta season 3 announced its release window to be in Fall Season 2024 through the official website of the TV anime. Alongside it, the anime also unveiled a teaser trailer and visual. Arifureta season 3 was announced in September 2022, alongside a teaser trailer.

The animation studios White Fox and asread animated the first season of the series, which debuted in July 2019. The second sequel aired in January 2022 and was animated by animation studio asread and studio MOTHER.

Arifureta season 3 will be animated by the animation studio asread and the main staff members from the previous season will be returning to the third sequel.

Arifureta season 3 to air in Fall Season 2024

The teaser trailer for Arifureta season 3 was just as it sounds. It mostly consisted of verses instead of visuals. The teaser trailer could be considered an extended form of the teaser visual, which is comprised of the main trio of protagonists. The anime is set to air in the Fall Season of 2024 (October–December), with no specific details announced yet.

The anime is based on a light novel series of the same name that was illustrated by Takaya Ki and written by Ryou Shirakome. TakayaKi is an adult manga artist who has also illustrated some other light novel series like My Stepmom's Daughter is My Ex.

The main staff members from the previous sequel will be returning to animated Arifureta season 3. The anime will be directed by Akira Iwanaga (director for Kingdom), the scripts will be handled by Shouichi Satou (scripts for Future Diary), the music will be given by Ryou Takahashi (music for SK8), and the character designs will be done by the illustrator of the source, TakayaKi.

The original voice cast is also expected to return for Arifureta season 3. The main characters of the series are Hajime Nagumo, voiced by Toshinari Fukamachi, Yue, voiced by Yuuki Kuwahara (Tohru from Kobayashi's Dragon Maid), and Shea, voiced by Minami Takahashi (Beatrix from ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead).

What is Arifureta about?

Teaser visual for the third sequel of Arifureta (Image via asread)

The anime is an isekai-adventure series centered around Hajime Nagumo, who is transported into a fantasy world alongside his whole class. Unfortunately, Nagumo is the only one who possesses a power that is not suitable for fighting, which causes him to be left behind in battle.

One day, while battling a monster, Nagumo is pushed off a bridge and falls into the depths of the dungeon. When he wakes up, he survives by eating monsters to get stronger, only to return to his classmates one day. However, with the dungeon lurking with dangerous beasts, will Nagumo survive the merciless dungeon?

Read also:

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 unveils main trailer at Anime Japan 2024

Suicide Squad Isekai anime confirms July 2024 release date at Anime Japan 2024

From Oda to Akutami, current mangakas mourn Akira Toriyama's death in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 17