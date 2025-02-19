Ascendence of a Bookworm manga's part 2 set to end in next volume

On February 19, 2025, Ascendence of a Bookworm manga adaptation announced the climax of its second part with the release of the 13th volume. The manga just released its 12th volume on February 15, 2025. The manga will then shift its focus to the remaining parts, parts 3 and 4.

Ascendence of a Bookworm manga is based on a light novel series written by Miya Kazuki and illustrated by You Shiina. The light novel series continued its serialization between 2015-23, consisting of 33 volumes (released in both English and Japanese). The series has received four different manga adaptations.

Ascendence of a Bookworm manga part 2 set to end with volume 13

Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 Volume 12 (Image via TO Books)

The latest volume of the second part of Ascendence of a Bookworm manga, volume 12, announced that the part will end with the release of its next volume, volume 13. The release date for this volume will be announced in the near future. The manga series is divided into four parts with the first part, illustrated by Suzuka, completed (divided into 7 volumes) and the other three ongoing.

The second part, illustrated by Suzuka, started its serialization on September 24, 2018, and is divided into 13 volumes (9 released in English). The third part, illustrated by Ryo Namino, started its serialization on April 30, 2018, and has so far released 8 volumes (4 released in English). The fourth part, illustrated by Hikaru Katsuki, started on December 24, 2020, and has so far released 9 volumes.

Other than the manga adaptation, the series also inspired an anime adaptation, animated by the animation studio Ajia-do (A Sign of Affection). The anime adaptation is divided into 4 seasons, with the remaining voice casting including Myne voiced by Yuka Iguchi (Mea from To Lov Ru), and Lutz by Mutsumi Tamura (John from A Vampire Dies in No Time).

Read Also: New Ascendance of a Bookworm anime announces 2026 premiere

Ascendence of a Bookworm synopsis

Myne as seen in the anime (Image via Ajia-do)

Ascendence of a Bookworm is a fantasy series that tells the tale of Urano Motosu, a girl obsessed with reading books and literature. Fortunately, she landed the job of her dreams as a librarian. As she was about to start her new life, she met her demise due to an accident and her last wish was to read some more books during her lifetime.

Fortunately, she is reincarnated into another world as a young girl named Myne. Even though she had another chance to read her fill of books, her dreams were crushed due to her trial health and the books-deprived era she was reincarnated into. So, due to her love for books, Myne sets on a journey to make books and spread her love to others.

