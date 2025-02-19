Is Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 English dub delayed? New schedule, explained

On February 13, 2025, the dub release of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 was delayed by one week, as announced by the series' official X account. The episode will be released alongside the next episode (episode 6) on February 22, 2025, meeting the gap and quenching the craving of the fandom with back-to-back episodes.

Solo Leveling is based on a Korean manhwa series written by Chugong and illustrated by Dubu. The manhwa series has also received a physical volume publication, divided into 13 volumes. All these volumes are released in Korean and 11 in English.

Solo Leveling season 3 episode 5 to be released alongside episode 6 on February 22, 2025

According to the series' dub release schedule, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 was set to be released on February 15, 2025. However, it was delayed by one week, pushing its release to February 22, 2025. Fortunately for fans, the episode will be released alongside the episode of the delayed timeslot, episode 6.

This will see the release of two episodes back-to-back on the same day, satisfying the fandom's craving to see Sung Jinwoo's secret. This update was announced on the official X account of the Solo Leveling dub release.

The Solo Leveling season 2 dub was announced on January 17, 2025, with its first episode airing on January 18, 2025. The sequel showcased the return of the same voice casting as the prequel. The main voice acting includes Sung Jinwoo, voiced by Aleks Le, famous for his roles in series like Dandadan (Enjouji Jin), Mashle (Mash Burnedead), and Rent-a-Girlfriend (Kazuya).

The other cast members of the series include Sung Jinah, voiced by Rebecca Wang (first voice acting role); Go Gunhee, by Kent Williams (Byakuya from Dr. Stone); Cha Haein, by Michelle Rojas (Kiyomi Azumabito from Attack on Titan); Sung Il-Hwan, by Robert McCollum (Stain from My Hero Academia); and Yoo Jinho, by Justin Briner (Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia).

Summary before Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5

Sung Jinwoo joining the Hunters Guild's party (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 began with a focus on Sung Jinwoo as he attended the parent-teacher meeting for his sister, Jinah. After attending the meeting, he was informed about his sister's friend, Songji, and how she was adamant about becoming a Hunter. So, to give her a taste of what it means to become one, Jinwoo took her with him to the next raid.

Unfortunately, his raid soon turned into an escape from murder as the gate turned into a Red Gate, and the protagonist had to escape Ice Elves. With the help of his shadow army and newly acquired Iron, Jinwoo easily took care of the Ice Elves and their leader, Baruka.

After exiting the gate, Jinwo decided to enter the Demon Castle. However, he needed new weapons for fighting. So, he joined a party of the Hunters Guild, hoping to get enough money to buy new weapons. Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 will commence with Jinwoo entering the Hunters Guild's party, keeping his identity a secret.

