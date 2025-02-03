Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5: Anime vs. Manhwa Comparison

With the release of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5, the anime finally saw Sung Jinwoo join the Hunters Guild secondary attack squad as a porter. While A-1 Pictures adapted the manhwa chapters 67 - 71, the animation studio removed some interactions and altered some details to shorten the events and advance the story.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 saw Cha Hae-In question Sung Jinwoo's identity. Not only did he smile nice to her, but his information was also kept secret by the Hunter Association. Elsewhere, Sung Jinwoo joined Hunters Guild's secondary team as a porter and helped them defeat some High Orcs.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5: Every change made by A-1 Pictures for the anime

Yoo Jinho's exchange with Yoo Soohyun is omitted from the anime

Trending

Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As manhwa readers would know, after Sung Jinwoo worked as a miner for the Hunters Guild, the series saw him speak to Yoo Jinho on call. Yoo Jinho wanted to discuss the Yoojin Guild with Jinwoo. However, as he wished to talk in person, he booked an appointment with Jinwoo for the next day.

Given that A-1 Pictures omitted this part, the anime also removed the scene where Yoo Jinho was shown having pork belly with his cousin Yoo Soohyun. Hence, there is a good chance that the anime might alter the series of events to showcase Yoo Soohyun's first appearance in the anime.

A-1 Pictures altered some details surrounding the second team raid

Hunters Guild Hunters as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As fans may remember, in the manhwa, the mining team leader only informed Sung Jinwoo about the A-Rank Dungeon raid for the second day. This seemed like a mistake as the team clearly did some work before Son Kihoon recruited Jinwoo to join them as a porter.

The anime seemingly fixed this error by showing the mining team leader inform Jinwoo about A-Rank and C-Rank Dungeon raids scheduled for the second day. Additionally, similar to several other instances, the anime changed the number of Hunters that entered the Dungeon. In the manhwa, the Hunters Guild secondary team featured 11 A-Rank and 6 B-Rank Hunters. Meanwhile, in the anime, there were only 8 A-Rank and 3 B-Rank Hunters.

Cha Hae-In entering the Dungeon part removed in the anime

Cha Hae-In as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As seen in the manhwa, after Cha Hae-In learned that Sung Jinwoo had entered the A-Rank Dungeon, she believed something fishy was going on. Hence, she entered the Dungeon with a pickaxe, hoping to help out her fellow Hunters from the Hunters Guild.

The scene was not shown in the anime. The anime's upcoming episode might open with this scene. However, as it stands, the anime skipped over to the next scene before showing Cha Hae-In borrowing the pickaxe from the mining team. Hence, fans cannot be entirely certain that the scene will be included.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback