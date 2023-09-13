Attack On Titan officially announces a series finale afterparty

Following the release date announcement for Attack on Titan Final Season Final Chapters Special 2, the anime announced a Worldwide Afterparty with a trailer. The Attack on Titan Afterparty is set to be a worldwide virtual event scheduled for four days from November 5 to November 8.

Attack on Titan anime first began back in 2013. Following that, the anime has released four seasons, with the final season being split into several parts. However, following the release of a final special episode, the anime will come to an end. With that, the anime will have completed 10 years since it started.

Attack on Titan afterparty set to begin on November 5

With the release of Attack on Titan Final Season Final Chapters Special 2, the anime series will finally be coming to an end. To celebrate this journey, the anime series will be conducting a worldwide virtual afterparty. This afterparty will be conducted across four days, i.e., from November 5 to November 8.

As per the afterparty's description, the party will take place on a digital cruise ship accessible by a PC or mobile. One can experience the complete world of the franchise through a unique 3D environment that will help fans meet and interact with the anime production team, cast, and other fans from all around the world.

3D avatars as seen in Attack on Titan afterparty (Image via MAPPA)

The entire afterparty will include:

Opening Party

Cheers!

Special Program

Character Cabins

Voice Drama

Grand Finale

The opening party will kick off the event with the staff and cast members in real-time. Following that, fans can choose to take part in "Cheers!." It is an event that will allow fans to leave a special digital toast to the staff and cast of the anime using their 3D avatars.

Additionally, there will be a special program held by the anime's staff and cast members. As for the Character Cabins, it will allow fans to visit different characters' rooms and stumble upon special memories, surrounding the character.

Character Cabins in the afterparty (Image via MAPPA)

Following that, there will be a voice drama, which will disclose untold stories behind the anime's story. Lastly, there will be the Grand Finale, which will be a look back on the last 10 years of the anime with music from the anime itself.

One can start joining the Attack on Titan afterparty on November 4, at 9 PM JST, three hours prior to the release of the anime's final episode. While the schedule for the other days is yet to be announced, it will take place all the way through November 8. The early bird tickets have already become available for fans to purchase.

Lastly, if one happens to miss the afterparty, they can experience the event later on November 9 and 10. However, it will be a recorded event. Hence, fans won't be able to interact with it.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.