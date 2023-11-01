Attack on Titan creators hint at anime original climax for the finale

Attack on Titan's ending has become part of anime and manga folklore because of how much criticism it received, which is possibly why the staff at MAPPA are now hinting at an anime original climax for the adaptation. The final portion of the anime is due to release on November 6 and fans would be hoping that Eren's arc, along with other characters', are improved upon.

The extent of the change the Attack on Titan anime's ending will feature is anyone's guess but this is something that a lot of people in the fandom are expecting. Manga author Hajime Isayama has also been involved in the project, which should give people hope as they expect something different in the anime-only ending.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan series.

Attack on Titan could potentially have an anime-only ending

The director of the Attack on Titan anime, Yuichiro Hayashi, recently shared a statement on social media saying that they have put a lot of effort into the ending, with some tweaks made with Hajime Isayama's input. This is something that was supported by Isayama's statement, which reiterated what Hayashi had said.

Furthermore, a lot of fans of the series are expecting an anime-only conclusion to the story after the appalling reception that the manga's ending had two years ago. In fact, Isayama had to release a public statement apologizing for the ending.

However, it now seems that things could take a turn for the better since Isayama even said he apologized to MAPPA for the level of dedication he showed in the final chapter. There seems to be a clear effort in making the series have a much better conclusion in the anime, which will hopefully please the fandom.

The legacy of the manga's ending

What made the original Attack on Titan ending so controversial was the combination of plot holes and inconsistencies. This included situations like Mikasa getting Eren's head without any issues, or the entire plot of the story being solved by trivial emotional manipulations, which did not align with Isayama's writing until that point.

This was further emphasized through Eren's final moments, revealing his love for Mikasa, which he never showed during the series, and some people have argued that it was done to please some sections of the fandom. It was a massive inconsistency that damaged the character's legacy for a lot of people.

Fans now hope that MAPPA can make the necessary changes to improve the series' conclusion in a way that the fandom will enjoy.

