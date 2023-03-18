Attack on Titan fan gets a shock after Rumbling theme starts playing in real-life

A video uploaded online regarding an Attack on Titan fan has recently caught the attention of anime fans worldwide. An AoT fan was walking down the street wearing a themed t-shirt when, unexpectedly, another fan began singing The Rumbling theme song. The incident has generated significant buzz online, with fans eager to weigh in on the surprise performance.

Attack on Titan boasts one of the largest fanbases in the anime world, with excitement currently at an all-time high due to the recent release of the first installment of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3. The hour-long episode has further fueled the anticipation for the second installment, set to air later this year. The popularity of the series, including the well-loved Rumbling theme, has led to a fervent following that has only grown more passionate with each new release.

These attack on titan fans getting out of control

A Twitter account named @OvOBrezzzy shared the video, captioning it:

"These Attack on Titan fans getting out of control."

The clip quickly went viral, sparking a debate among fans about the increasingly fervent nature of the fanbase. The individual in the clip seemed extremely shocked during the incident and also wrote:

"I'm never wearing my aot shirt out again."

Some argue that the fan community is becoming toxic, with incidents like this one seen as a form of bullying. These fans worry that overzealous displays of enthusiasm may make others feel uncomfortable or unwelcome.

Several netizens took to the comments section of the post to share their views.

but he's just doing way too much but you always gonna find some weird cringe fans like him in the anime community. The song is 🔥 but he's just doing way too much but you always gonna find some weird cringe fans like him in the anime community.

However, many fans defended the actions in the video and considered it harmless fun. They argued that the fan who was serenaded should have simply taken the incident in their stride and perhaps even joined in on the spontaneous performance. These fans view the situation as a testament to the strong sense of camaraderie within the Attack on Titan community.

A lot of AoT music gets my hyped, I can't blame that guy. Splinter Wolf goes hard and so does Rumbling.

leave him alone I wanna be his friend

The Rumbling, composed and performed by SiM, serves as the seventh opening theme for the Attack on Titan anime. Fans have praised the song for its ability to capture the essence of the show, further cementing it as a beloved part of the series. Given the immense popularity of both the anime and its theme song, it is unsurprising that the video has generated such a strong reaction from the fanbase.

Ultimately, the incident serves as a reminder that, while enthusiasm for a beloved series like AoT or any other anime series is a natural part of being a fan, it is also essential to consider the feelings of others when expressing that passion. Otherwise, incidents like these could destroy the reputation of the fandom.

As the anime community looks forward to the next installment of this popular series, fans should strive to balance their excitement with respect for their fellow fans.

