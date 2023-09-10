Attack on Titan final part leaks hint at no anime original ending

Attack on Titan final part has been long awaited by fans, but there is a lot of tension regarding the ending. There is no denying that while the series is massively popular, author Hajime Isayama received a lot of flack for the ending, which resulted in a lot of frustration from the fandom, and some fans had hoped that that rushed conclusion was going to be altered in the anime by MAPPA Studio.

However, there has been a person online stating that the ending is going to remain the same. It's worth pointing out that the Attack on Titan final part doesn't have a lot of information out there, so this information has to be taken with a pinch of salt, even if this direction seems to be the most logical.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan final part.

Attack on Titan final part and details of the rumored leaks

For people who don't know, Quishir is a known Attack on Titan Twitter personality who usually gives a lot of leaks regarding the series. After a long time without leaking anything, he showed up this Saturday to give a lot of details regarding what the ending is going to be.

Some of the most prominent leaks regarding the Attack on Titan final part involve the original ending of the manga not being changed but rather adding some additional scenes for greater context. For example, there are going to be more scenes surrounding the cabin segment of the "See You Later" verse, which was a point of frustration for a lot of fans.

The leaker claimed that MAPPA will allegedly add a scene with Mikasa kissing Eren in the cabin, and the latter is also going to keep expressing his romantic feelings to the former without being punched by Armin. There will also allegedly be an extended conversation between Eren and Jean, with the former asking the latter to take care of Mikasa. That same Twitter thread also states that Armin's "mass murderer" comments to Eren are going to be removed from their conversation.

The downside of these Attack on Titan final part leaks

While a lot of fans are desperate for information regarding the Attack on Titan final part, and Quishir has gotten some stuff right in recent times, it is also recommended not to trust these leaks before any official confirmation. After all, leaks, even with the best of intentions to inform the fans, can often be wrong.

This is not only about Quishir and his leaks over the years but also about the possibility of an altered ending by MAPPA. There is no concrete information about how the ending is going to be changed beyond this Twitter thread, which is something worth taking into account as this is the most controversial part of the series and it can lead to a lot of different directions, so it's a case of waiting to see what happens.

Final thoughts

The Attack on Titan final part, regardless of what changes it makes to the source material, is bound to generate a lot of discourse online. The original ending is considered Isayama's worst mistake with the series, so it's going to be interesting to see what MAPPA does with this section of the story.

