Black Clover chapter 319: Break confirmed, new release date, where to read, and more

Black Clover chapter 319 simulrelease information was just released on Manga Plus along with chapter 318.

The rumors from last week about Shueisha taking another publication break this week turned out to be true. Not only Black Clover, but all Weekly Shonen Jump titles will be delayed by a week.

Black Clover chapter 319 gets delayed due to Shonen Jump taking a break

Shueisha had taken a publication break last week due to Jump Festa 2022 and Christmas. It had been rumored that there would be another break this week too, delaying the release of most serializations once again. Manga Plus has just confirmed this on their website.

New release date and where to read

According to Manga Plus, Black Clover chapter 319 will be officially released on Sunday, January 16, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7:00 AM

Central Time: 9:00 AM

Eastern Time: 10:00 AM

British Time: 3:00 PM

Central European Time: 4:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 PM

Australian central time: 12.30 AM, January 17

Black Clover chapter 319 will be available for reading on Viz.com and Manga Plus. However, both platforms only offer the latest three chapters for free reading.

Black Clover chapter 318 recap

Chapter 318 portrays Asta and Liebe entering Devil Union once again to fight Lucifero, fuelled by anger and revenge. However, Lucifero stops Asta’s Demon Slayer Sword with a single hand, and then cuts his finger on the edge of the blade. Enraged, he sends Asta flying with a single punch.

Everyone gathered, Langris, Vanessa, and Nacht included, are overwhelmed by Lucifero’s powers. As Lucifero continues to increase his Gravity Magic, Asta realizes that Lucifero can overwhelm all magic, people, even Fate. However, just as everything seemed hopeless, Mereoleona shows up in her Hellfire Incarnate form to assist Asta, along with the Squad Captains barring Yami and William.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 319

Black Clover chapter 319 will likely feature the fight between the Squad captains and Lucifero. However, with the vast power that Lucifero holds, it seems unlikely that Asta and the Squad Captains can win, even if they do fight together.

Black Clover chapter 319 might feature a loss for Asta and his comrades at the hands of the Demon King.

Black Clover chapter 319 might also reveal what happened to Yuno and others who were gathered where Lucifero had manifested for the second time. The importance of the Supreme Demon of the Second Layer is yet to be revealed, and we might see Yuno and Noelle taking care of the Qilphoth while Asta and others fight Lucifero.

Hopefully, even though Black Clover chapter 319 is sure to be another action-heavy chapter, it will be a longer chapter.

