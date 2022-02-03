Black Clover Chapter 322 raw scans: Nacht goes all out against Lucifero

Raw scans of Black Clover Chapter 322 show Nacht going berserk against Lucifero, confirming the rumor from the last chapter.

The return of the Vice-Captain of the Black Bulls has fans on the edge of their seats, but it is the surprise return of Captain Yami that took the cake. This chapter also reveals the name of the Supreme Devil of the Second Layer.

[The article contains spoilers for Black Clover chapter 322]

Yami returns to save Nacht in Black Clover chapter 322 according to raw scans

In Chapter 321, Yuno saved Asta and continued to fight Lucifero. His magic was ineffective against the king of Demons, but Mereoleona returned on time to join the fight.

Mimosa was out of mana and could not heal Asta, but he woke up and decided to join the fight. Sekke was inspired by them and realized that he had never tried to be strong like they did.

According to the raw scans, Black Clover Chapter 322 is titled “The Vice-Captain of the Black Bulls.”

Black Clover Chapter 322 raw scans

Black Clover Chapter 322 starts with Yuno and Mereoleona continuing their fight against Lucifero. The Demon King is irritated and asks the Supreme Devil of the Second Layer, whom he addresses as Adramelech, to get rid of them. The devil, however, ignores him in favor of continuing to watch the battle as a spectator.

Nacht, in his "Unite Mode: Equus," appears next to Asta and teams up with him. He realizes that Anti-Magic is the only way to defeat Lucifero. To that end, Nacht uses two Unite Modes at the same time, Canis and Equus, assimilating both Slotos and Grimodelo into his body.

Taking advantage of the distraction, Asta once again appears behind Lucifero with his Demon Slasher Katana, but this time without Devil Union Mode.

Lucifero is focused on Nacht, who is knocked out of his Unite form. He realizes that he is about to die and thinks that he is going to see Morgen in his afterlife. But Captain Yami Sukehiro parries Lucifero’s attack with his Katana and asks Nacht:

“What the hell are you doing, Vice-Captain!!!”

Final thoughts

Yuno and Mereleona are presumably no match for Lucifero, as had been speculated. Adramelech has a rather laid-back attitude and her response to Lucifero suggests that she is familiar with him. They seem to share a superior-subordinate relationship. The status of the Qilphoth Channel remains unknown.

It is unclear how Asta’s attack affects Lucifero, but his use of the Demon Slasher Katana indicates two things. Either he only wants to cut Lucifero and does not accidentally want to harm his allies who are fighting the Demon King, or the Demon Slayer Sword is not in a state to be used in a fight.

It has been speculated for a while that Nacht will have a major role to play in this battle, and he proves it right in Black Clover Chapter 322. The chapter also features the use of a dual Unite Mode, but it also seems to be ineffective against Lucifero.

The sword Yami was using looks like a katana freshly made out of a fallen tree's branch. His reunion with his vice-captain was brash, in true Yami Sukehiro fashion. With him being alright, it can be hoped that William is also well and may join the fight soon.

The official English translation of Black Clover Chapter 322 will be released on February 6, and can be read on Manga Plus, Viz, and the Shonen Jump App.

