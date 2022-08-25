Twitter in a frenzy as Black Clover chapter 335 leaks reveal the true extent of Lucius' powers

Black Clover chapter 335 spoilers have been creating a stir in the Black Clover community as reputed leakers like @nite_baron and @diab_26 strike again with raw scans to share with eager fans. The hype surrounding Black Clover chapter 335 is solely due to the previous chapter's events where Asta tried to face off against Lucius.

Details regarding Lucius' soul magic are finally being revealed, while fans on Twitter seem astonished due to the fiery scenes portrayed in the scans. While more and more leaks make it out to the fans, excitement grows inside the Twitter community, which makes itself quite busy by posting speculations and memes.

Twitter left in splits as spoilers reveal key details for Black Clover Chapter 335

Black Clover picks up the pace

Black Clover chapter 334 revealed Lucius' soul magic and Asta's optimistic determination to defeat him. As expected, Asta had to endure a sword slash to his torso, thanks to Lucius, and that's where the chapter ended, with Sister Lily by Lucius' side.

Thanks to artistic Black Clover fans on Twitter, the raw scans have been colored to give fans a better understanding of the character.

According to the new spoilers, Sister Lily continues to wreck fans' hearts as Beelzebub has apparently invaded Sister Lily's body thanks to Lucius' soul magic. He also claims to have taken over all the supreme devils in the underworld and craves to rule a world created with "True Humans" like Lily.

He refers to her as a "Paladin," and Lucius is hellbent on manipulating more souls to assemble his army of Paladins.

andy 🎆 @spadeprincesss the way Tabata does horrified faces is way too good im devastated rn #BCSpoilers the way Tabata does horrified faces is way too good im devastated rn #BCSpoilers https://t.co/Vl62Lgn0Ua

Fans are pretty anxious about Asta's grave condition as the injury he sustained from Lucius' attack isn't ordinary. However, most fans believe that the plot in the current arc holds a lot of similarities to events that have happened in the past with the elves.

Thanks to Beelzebub's spatial magic, Sister Lily deflects Noelle's intrusive attack on Lucius, and the youngest Silva is left in shock. Meanwhile, Sister Lily cheerfully exclaims that Asta's death would bring true happiness to the world. Suddenly, her spatial magic kicks in, and it seems like she teleported Asta elsewhere.

It is pretty common for powerful characters to be kidnapped in Black Clover. In the anime, Asta, Yami, Fuegoleon, and Vangeance are some of the known kidnappees. Fans have observed some of the cyclic tendencies of Tabata's work, but he overcomes it with grace thanks to the unique and diverse range of characters.

Captains reach the scene quite late and are left in disbelief after witnessing Lucius in his "True Human Form." The Wizard king they love and respect seems long gone, and the Captains were caught off-guard.

Black Clover chapter 335 spoilers leave Twitter confused

Confusion and speculation keep piling on Twitter as different ideas and memes invade the spoilers hashtag. Fans seem to have doubts as the scans are barely understandable to their fullest. Here is how people have been reacting to the leaks:

Oblivious @oblivibum

- Senior Magic Knight promotion 🥰

- Rejected by his life long crush

- Called a flaw by his idol and crush

- Got fucking killed ☠️

#BCSpoilers Asta's first outing as a grown man:- Senior Magic Knight promotion 🥰- Rejected by his life long crush- Called a flaw by his idol and crush- Got fucking killed ☠️ Asta's first outing as a grown man: - Senior Magic Knight promotion 🥰- Rejected by his life long crush - Called a flaw by his idol and crush - Got fucking killed ☠️#BCSpoilers

Ricochet | CW: Vinland Saga @Ricochet_twt

vs where is it now



Funny how its only been 4 chapters so far since the time skip



#BlackClover #BCSpoilers Noelle at the start of the Time skipvs where is it nowFunny how its only been 4 chapters so far since the time skip Noelle at the start of the Time skip vs where is it nowFunny how its only been 4 chapters so far since the time skip😂#BlackClover #BCSpoilers https://t.co/DbAdsUsq5l

Black Clover Chapter 335 concludes with Asta possibly being kidnapped as captains and peers rush over to Lucius.

Final thoughts

Speculations never cease when it comes to leaks from the @nitebaron, and their dedicated following on Discord is the first to receive amazing new details regarding Black Clover chapter 335.

With no upcoming breaks on the horizon, leakers are expected to drop more details once the scans for chapter 336 are available.

