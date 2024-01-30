Black Clover volume 36 extras feature Tabata's all-new sketches of Luck, Magna, Noelle, and others

Black Clover volume 36 is set to be released on Friday, February 2, 2024. However, days before its release, Black Clover manga leakers on X gave fans a quick peek at some of the extra illustrations they are set to see within the compiled manga volume.

Black Clover manga's serialization has switched from Weekly Shonen Jump to Jump GIGA. Hence, there has been a lot of discussion amongst fans about Black Clover volume 36. Now that its release is near, manga leakers have revealed illustrations featuring Noelle, Luck, Magna, and others that are included in the volume. Additionally, there is an afterword from manga creator Yuki Tabata as well.

Black Clover volume 36 releases new sketches by Tabata

Black Clover volume 36 is set to be the first manga volume from the series after its switch to Jump GIGA magazine. Hence, the volume is set to feature illustrations of Luck and Magna launching a combined attack.

This illustration is bound to be a reference to the events that take place in Black Clover chapter 369. The two characters were also featured in an artwork by the manga creator during the Jump Festa 2024 event.

The manga creator also gave fans an artwork of the four Wizard Kings from the past that featured in Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie. The original characters were named Conrad Leto, Edward Avalaché, Princia Funnybunny, and Jester Garandaros.

The four characters assumed the roles of antagonists in the movie and caused a huge panic within the Clover Kingdom.

The final original sketch in Black Clover volume 36 features four popular female characters from the series, namely Noelle Silva, Mimosa Vermillion, Charlotte Roselei, and Charmy Pappitson. However, all four characters seem to be from a different setting.

Noelle Silva's design is evidently from the time when the Black Bulls went to the beach to during the Seabed Temple Arc. As for Mimosa and Charlotte, their attires are seemingly from promotional illustrations. Lastly, Charmy's attire, as evident from the illustration, is picked from a Halloween promotional illustration.

Luck and Magna as seen in Black Clover Chapter 369 (Image via Shueisha)

Besides the illustrations, the leakers also gave fans a rough translation of the afterword from manga creator Yuki Tabata that was featured in Black Clover volume 36.

"Compared to when I was serializing weekly, I can spend more time with my daughter going to kindergarten, and I'm very Taba-thankful."

The manga creator seemingly shared that while working on the manuscript of Black Clover chapter 368, he called My Hero Academia manga creator Kohei Horikoshi on his phone. During the conversation, Horikoshi conveyed to Tabata that he would definitely read the manga. This motivated Tabata even more.

Lastly, the manga creator expressed that due to the series' release schedule, the manga's volume releases were going to be slow. However, he would be very happy if fans could support him along the way.