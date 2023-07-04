Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 1 preview reveals anime original scenes

On Monday, July 3, at the Los Angeles Anime Expo 2023, several key pieces of information related to Bleach TYBW part 2 were revealed. The event presented fans with mind-blowing anime-only previews of the series' upcoming installment's first episode, which will premiere on July 8, 2023.

At Petree Hall, the event was lit up by the special guest, Masakazu Morita, the voice actor of Ichigo Kurosaki. In addition to a brand new key visual, a few anime-original scenes from the first episode of Bleach TYBW part 2 were shown.

The original scenes included Yhwach's birth, Ichigo's training, and also a new graveyard scene featuring Uryu Ishida and Yhwach. Additionally, a preview also featured Orihime Inoue, Chad, and Kisuke Urahara, at the Hueco Mundo.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 1 is to have more than one anime original scenes

One of the highly-anticipated panels held at Petree Hall during the Anime Expo 2023, on July 3, Bleach TYBW offered its fans a multitude of details regarding the first episode which is to be released on July 8, 2023. Graced by Ichigo Kurasaki's voice actor, Masakazu Morita, the event was attended by lots of ardent Bleach fans.

They were not disappointed at all, because, the previews of episode one promised numerous Anime-Only scenes. At the end of the panel, snippets from the Bleach TYBW part 2 were shown.

hypo @hyposcans

Bleach TYBW AX2023 audio of the sneak peeks shown off. Yhwach's birth, Kisuke speaking with Orihime and Chad, Ichigo training with Ichibe, and Uryu speaking with Yhwach

To everyone's surprise, the first clip displayed the birth of Yhwach and how it happened from his soul to body. The preview ended with Yhwach, the father of Quincy, opening his eyes. Needless to say, it was one of the most fascinating anime-only original scenes a fan of Bleach could hope for. The ominous music in the background added a layer of tension and awe.

Another preview from Bleach TYBW Part 2 featured Kisuke Urahara, Yasutora Sado (Chad), and Orihime Inoue. The preview revealed Kisuke Urahara speaking to Chad and Orihime and monitoring their training. Chad and Orihime were seen training at the Hueco Mundo, with someone behind them.

Weebs Guild @TheWeebsGuild



HUECO MUNDO
Urahara is present monitoring Chad and Orihime going to train with someone behind them. Shirtless Ichigo is shown. Ichebei tells Ichigo he needs to surpass being a soul reaper. Ichigo wields a wooden sword as the walls begin to disappear. Brought to a sacred place to…

The preview also included an anime-original scene of Ichigo training with a wooden sword at the Royal Palace. Ichibei told him that he needed to surpass being a soul reaper. To test whether Ichigo could be a worthy soul reaper, he was taken to a sacred place. The scene then shifted to Kyouraku Shunsui at the Squad 1 Barracks, hoping everything was going fine for Kurosaki at the Royal Palace.

Ichigo's training scene is an anime original because the manga didn't show what Ichigo was doing after gaining his twin blades. Kubo had this in his mind but didn't have an opportunity to sketch in the manga. However, fans will get to see Ichigo's training scenes in Bleach TYBW Part 2.

A third preview of Bleach TYBW Part 2, featuring Uryu Ishida and Yhwach, also needs elaboration. It was also an anime-original scene that showed the conversation between Yhwach and Uryu. The latter asked Yhwach why he was chosen as his successor, to which Yhwach questioned him back, why he was alive in the first place. The scene cut to a graveyard where Yhwach told Uryu that he was the only Quincy alive in history who survived Yhwach's Aushwahlen.

Uryu always wondered how he didn't meet the same fate as his mother and survived it. Furthermore, Uryu convinced Yhwach that he had severed all ties that he had with the soul reapers, because Quincy and the Soul Reapers cannot get along, and he is ready to fight them in the Blood War. The scene ended with Uryu drinking Yhwach's blood from a cup to join his forces. Yhwach then bestows him the letter 'A.'

Overall, the previews have given a sort of idea as to what to expect from Bleach TYBW part 2. Not only it will cover a lot of manga chapters, but it will also be filled with tons of anime-only content, much to the treat of the fans.

